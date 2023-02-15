Who Is Jenny Slate's Husband? All About Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate and her husband Ben Shattuck are an artistic power couple.

The I Want You Back actress and the art curator were first linked in January 2019 when they attended the Sundance Film Festival together. That September, Shattuck asked Slate to marry him while the pair were on vacation in France. "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES," Slate shared in an Instagram post. "You are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

In the years since, the couple have welcomed a child, a daughter named Ida, and tied the knot in an intimate living room wedding. They have also shared plenty of sweet moments on social media as well as glimpses into their life together in Massachusetts.

So, who is Jenny Slate's husband and the father of her child? Here is everything to know about Ben Shattuck.

He works as an art curator and comes from an artistic family

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

Like his wife, Shattuck also works in the arts — in his own right. He currently serves as the lead curator and gallery director of his family's art gallery, Dedee Shattuck Gallery, in Westport, Massachusetts. The gallery is owned by his mother and his father, Bill Shattuck, is also involved as a featured artist.

He is a painter and writer

In addition to curating art for the gallery, Shattuck is also a writer and a painter. He graduated from Cornell University with a degree in English and received his MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, per his LinkedIn.

According to the gallery's website, Shattuck's writing has appeared in the Harvard Review, The New Republic and The Paris Review Daily, among others, and his paintings have been exhibited at the New Bedford Art Museum, the Sloane Merrill Gallery and the Steven Amadee Gallery.

He has also taught creative writing at the Iowa Writers' Workshop and Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

He and Slate live in Massachusetts

Jenny Slate Instagram

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Slate moved into Shattuck's home "in a beautiful tiny little seaside town" in Massachusetts, as the actress told Seth Meyers during a December 2020 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I moved in with my fiancé, and of course he lives in a very old house that is, I think, most certainly haunted and has an actual pet cemetery," Slate joked. "It has been in my fiancé Ben's family since the '30s, I think, so it's like 90 years of pets."

He proposed to Slate in France

Ben Shattuck Instagram

In September 2019, Slate and Shattuck announced that they were engaged. Shattuck popped the question while the pair were on vacation in France, and he later shared the details of his proposal on Instagram.

"In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤️🍾Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul," Shattuck wrote alongside a photo of the Parks and Recreation star. "In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸."

He and Slate got married in their living room

Noam Galai/Getty

After postponing their nuptials three times during the pandemic, Slate and Shattuck got married in their home on New Year's Eve as they rang in 2022.

"We were planning on a [wedding] that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it's just our parents and siblings. We each invited six friends… I actually like it," Slate revealed to Marie Claire. "I like it better."

She added, "I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable, a little bit. Just a little."

He and Slate share a daughter

In February 2021, Shattuck and Slate announced that they had welcomed a baby girl named Ida Lupine Shattuck into their family.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy," Slate told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Being a mother is such a joy — it's so cliché, but I love it."

Slate previously announced her pregnancy during a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, explaining that baby Ida was conceived during quarantine.

"Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé," the comedian shared.

"And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I think I may have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread," she joked as she stood up to reveal her baby bump.

He and Slate almost share a birthday

Jenny Slate Instagram

Slate and Shattuck's birthdays are one day apart, with Slate being born on March 25 and Shattuck celebrating his big day on March 26. The couple both share an Aries zodiac sign and Slate often refers to her husband as her "cosmic twin."

In 2020, Slate celebrated Shattuck's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy Birthday to a kooky MA prince, the man called @benshattuck_art who has his birthday one day after my own and who has made my life extremely good and fun and who is my cosmic twin," she captioned a selfie of them.

He has written a book

Shattuck published his first book, Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau, in April 2022. Slate was very supportive of her husband's endeavor and shared how proud she was of him on Instagram. "It's out in bookstores and online today!!! My husband @benshattuck_art beautiful book about love, life, and walking through all of it. I love it. I love him. I think you will too! ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned a photo of Shattuck holding up the book.

She also joined him at multiple author readings across the East Coast, serving as a moderator of the discussions.

He is supportive of Slate's career

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Shattuck is equally supportive of Slate's career and often boasts about her accomplishments on his social media. In March 2022, he sang his wife's praises in an Instagram post that read, "My brilliant wife over the past months with "I Want You Back" and "Marcel the Shell" (the movie!!!!!) and the mind-blowing "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and so so so much more with so much grace and joy … "

He also accompanied Slate on the book tour of her novel Little Weirds and moderated some of the discussions.