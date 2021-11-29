Lindsay Lohan's mom Dina Lohan reacted to the engagement news, saying, "My heart is full"

Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged! Everything to Know About the Actress' New Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'My Love'

Lindsay Lohan has found love.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, announced on Instagram Sunday that she is engaged to Bader S. Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé. Showing off her ring, Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji.

Lohan's mom Dina reacted to the happy news, writing on her Instagram Story, "My heart is full. #engaged #newbeginnings."

The engagement announcement marked a rare instance of insight into Lohan's personal life, as she spends most of her time living in Dubai. She will next be seen opposite Chord Overstreet in a currently untitled Netflix Christmas movie, which hits the platform in 2022.

Here's everything to know about Lohan's fiancé.

They've been together since at least 2020

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside the photo. "such a magical night."

A rep for Lohan didn't confirm the dating rumors at the time.

lindsay lohan and fiance Credit: lindsay lohan/ instagram

He has a private Instagram account

In her engagement post, Lohan tagged Shammas' account, which he keeps on private. As compared to the singer/actress' nearly 10 million followers on the social media platform, he has just about 600 total Instagram followers.

His profile photo shows him smiling while wearing sunglasses.

He works as a financier

Shammas is the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, multiple outlets report based on a LinkedIn profile in his name. Credit Suisse is "a leading financial services company, advising clients in all aspects of finance, across the globe and around the clock," according to its official website.