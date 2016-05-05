The comedian was recently spotted showing plenty of PDA with Rothman on a romantic Hawaiian getaway

Who Is Kristen Wiig's Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig and her boyfriend Avi Rothman were spotted showing off some major PDA in Kauai, Hawaii, on Wednesday – but who exactly is her new guy?

Rothman and Wiig have been "secretly dating for a few months," a source told PEOPLE exclusively. "He's her boyfriend. They're really happy together."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are five more things to know about Rothman:

1. He's a quadruple threat

Rothman is a writer, actor, producer and director who trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles (where Wiig also studied). His IMDb page lists several acting, writing and producing credits in films, shorts and TV series. He also recently directed the short film Bunion, which premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015.

"I'd really like to finish writing and shoot a feature," he told the WILDsound Festival Review at the Bunion premiere last May. "[It] should have been completed a year ago."

Since the short film's release, Rothman has acted in several more shorts, but has yet to release his feature film.

2. He loves yoga

Rothman plays the titular character in the popular YouTube series "Ogden the Inappropriate Yoga Guy." His inspiration for the character, he has said, came from his own experiences as an avid yogi.

"My sister got me into yoga about seven years ago. For a while I became addicted and was in class five times a week," he said in a 2010 interview with The Laugh Button. "I'm usually the quiet one in class, generally keeping to myself."

He added: "I love observing people. At times I thought there were so many characters in my yoga class. I would see a lot of guys blatantly hitting on and trying to pick up women, and vice versa."

3. He's a viral video star

He got his start in web comedy when a friend studying online marketing in business school challenged Rothman and some pals to create a viral video.

"We basically came up with this idea of making a pseudo commercial for American Apparel where all of us were naked, making breakfast," he told The Laugh Button. "I think it got over 150,000 hits in two days. … I think it would have gotten more except for the fact that it was flagged for 'adult content.' "

Rothman added: "I think that video helped me realize how accessible an audience could be, if it in fact went viral."

4. He's a major film junkie

With his extensive background in showbiz, it makes sense that Rothman would be a total cinephile. Some of his favorite films?

"Annie Hall, Manhattan, The Big Lebowski, Raging Bull, A Clockwork Orange, Y Tu Mama Tambien, Little Miss Sunshine, Punch Drunk Love, Casablanca. These are just a few," he told the WILDsound Festival Review.

5. He has one very famous friend

Besides his many connections in the tight-knit comedy community, Rothman also has ties to the A-list: A source reveals to PEOPLE that Rothman is pals with Adele!