Who Is Hugh Grant's Wife? All About Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant was once a notoriously eligible bachelor, much like his characters in iconic romantic comedies of the '90s and early aughts. But in 2018, the actor left singledom behind when he married Swedish producer Anna Eberstein.

The two wed during a private ceremony at the Chelsea Register Office in London after dating for several years. Shortly after the wedding, the Four Weddings and a Funeral star said that he wished he had gotten married sooner.

"It's really nice, I can't pretend it isn't," he told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her."

Grant has also responded to speculation that he had married Eberstein for "passport reasons," something that had been erroneously claimed after their wedding.

"No I didn't, @Internet," he tweeted in June 2021. "I married her because I love her."

While it's unknown exactly how and when the couple first met, the pair have been linked since early 2012, as they welcomed their first baby later that year.

So who is the woman that stole the British actor's heart? Here's everything to know about Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein.

She's from Sweden and worked as a television producer

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Eberstein was raised in Sweden but lives in Grant's native London. She graduated from Sweden's Uppsala University in 2003 with a master's degree in economics and also studied at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

She later worked as a freelance television producer. Eberstein was previously a promotions producer for ESPN, where she produced video material for marketing, advertising and on-air promos.

She attended the French Open with Grant in 2015

Jean Catuffe/Getty

One of Grant and Eberstein's first public appearances was at the 2015 French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the pair deep in conversation and laughing throughout the match. Grant even tweeted about the "great match" from his courtside seat.

She "drunkenly" watched Love Actually with Grant

In 2022, Grant told Diane Sawyer that he had recently "drunkenly" watched his 2003 rom-com Love Actually with Eberstein, who noted that there was just as much heartbreak as love in the iconic film.

"It comes from the heart — it's true," said the actor, who played the U.K.'s prime minister in the film. "[Anna] was the one who said, 'Oh look, it's all about pain; it's all about suffering.' "

Sawyer agreed, adding that the film touched on "awkwardness and little rejections and little disappointments in yourself."

She co-founded a children's sock company

Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Eberstein is also an entreprenuer. In 2014, she co-founded a slipper-sock brand called Ace & Me with her cousin Pia Tamm Hagno.

She shares three children with Grant

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Grant and Eberstein have welcomed three kids: a son named John Mungo, born in 2012; a daughter, born in 2015; and their third baby, born in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Grant said of fatherhood: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me. ... It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you and it's all enchanting."

In 2020, Grant recalled missing his kids while working on HBO's The Undoing, which was shot in New York City over five months.

"You had your family with you, which was, I think, very sensible," Grant told his costar Nicole Kidman during an interview with Marie Claire. "I thought, 'Oh, fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children.' I left everyone in London. And then as soon as I got to New York each time I came out to film, I missed so much. It was, it was awful."

Grant also shares daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi and son Felix Chang with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.