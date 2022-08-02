Who Is Joey King's Fiancé? All About Steven Piet

Joey King and Steven Piet met while filming The Act and got engaged in 2022

Viewers have watched Joey King's character Elle Evans fall in love in Netflix's The Kissing Booth, but in real life, the actress' romantic life is much more private.

In 2020, King revealed that she'd never date another actor again following her split from Jacob Elordi. "No. I couldn't," she said on the Howard Stern Show. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Emmy party on Sept. 22, 2019, and in 2022, Piet proposed to the actress. Here's what to know about Joey King's fiancé, Steven Piet.

He's a director and producer

Joey King Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Piet has directed episodes of Channel Zero, Briarpatch and The Act, which starred King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. He also co-wrote and directed the 2015 indie movie Uncle John and was a co-executive producer of both The Act and Briarpatch.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Piet said of The Act's final episode, "I felt like my job was to step back as much as I could and just have the camera in the right place and let these amazing actors do what they do best … At times, I was so lost in their performances that I was forgetting to say, 'Cut.' "

He's from Chicago

He was born in Chicago and studied film at the Savannah College of Art and Design. After college, Piet went back to his home city to work in the production industry before heading to Hollywood.

He and King were first spotted together at a Harry Potter screening

Joey King, and Steven Piet arrive at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

He has met King's family

As well as attending a Harry Potter screening with King's sisters, Piet has met other members of the star's family. To celebrate Christmas 2020, King shared several photos on Instagram, which included her mom, her sister Hunter and Piet.

He proposed to King in February 2022

Joey King and Steven Piet Credit: Joey King Instagram

King announced her engagement to Piet in an Instagram post. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote. "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

In his own post, Piet wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

He is regularly featured on King's Instagram

Joey King and Steven Piet Credit: Joey King Instagram

Since going public with their relationship, King has posted photos of Piet on Instagram on a regular basis. For Piet's birthday, The Kissing Booth star shared several photos of Piet and wrote, "I have such a huge crush on you it's stupid. It's national you day my love, and I couldn't be happier that you're in my life and that I'm in yours. I love you."

The Fargo actress also shared a photo of Piet for Valentine's Day, along with a funny video of the producer.

He and King often travel together

Joey King and Steven Piet Credit: Joey King Instagram

Piet and King have taken more than one road trip together. In March 2021, King shared photos taken on a road trip and wrote, "We went on a road trip and GOLLY WE HAD FUN!"

He and King enjoy working together

Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic