Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From her creative background to her opinions on marriage, here's everything to know about Alexandra Grant

What to Know About Artist Alexandra Grant, Who Is Dating Keanu Reeves

Get to know Alexandra Grant.

A self-proclaimed Los Angeles native, though born in Ohio, Grant is an accomplished visual artist who explores the use of text and language in various media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to receiving accolades for her creations, her work has also been written about in a wide array of publications, from the Los Angeles Times to Whitehot Magazine of Contemporary Art.

Grant's also highly regarded for her collaborative efforts, joining forces with well-respected literary pioneers and philosophers. One of her first collaborations that sparked worldwide recognition was with Keanu Reeves, a longtime friend of the artist.

Though it's unclear exactly when the two met, their relationship dates back to somewhere around the time their debut book was published in 2011.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Years later, their relationship went from platonic to romantic when they made their public debut as a couple in 2019. Famously known for keeping his love life private, Reeves recently stepped out once again with Grant when they walked a red carpet together on June 4 in L.A.

From Grant's creative background to her opinions on marriage, here's everything to know about the artist.

She's an accomplished visual artist

Alexandra Grant Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Grant is a Los Angeles-based artist who's produced an impressive collection of works through the years. While she places an emphasis on painting as her medium of choice, she's experimented with other creative ventures as well.

Grant's also regarded for her collaborations, like with famed feminist Hélène Cixous and digital literature pioneer Michael Joyce. Many of her collections have been displayed in galleries such as the Orange County Museum of Art in Santa Ana and the prestigious Marfa Invitational in Texas.

She's multilingual

Grant is multilingual as a result of her educational past and speaks English, Spanish and French. Though she resides in L.A. now, most of Grant's childhood saw her attending a variety of different schools that introduced her to cultures outside of her own. She spent time at a British school in Mexico City, a boarding school in Missouri and the International School of Paris in Europe.

"I grew up in part in Mexico City, Washington, D.C., and Paris, moving between languages and cultures," she told LA Weekly in 2019. "Los Angeles felt like home from the moment I first arrived in 1995, especially the diversity of people, idioms, foods, and plants (like jacaranda and bougainvillea)."

She worked as a college professor

In addition to her work as an artist, Grant shed her knowledge on students when she worked as a college professor at a few different schools across the United States. (She is the daughter of not one, but two professors!)

First, she was hired as an adjunct professor at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, where she worked from 2009 to 2011. During that time, she taught an MFA seminar at Cal State Northridge in 2010.

She then served as a mentor in the Pacific Northwest College of Art's Distance MFA program from 2013 to 2014. She continued the duty at Syracuse University in 2015.

She collaborated on a book with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty

Since Grant and Reeves have been longtime friends, they joined forces professionally to publish Ode to Happiness in 2011 — a grown-up picture book with illustrations by the artist and text from the actor.

This marked the pair's first collaboration together, in addition to Grant's artist-book debut and Reeves' written-work debut.

In 2016, they put their talents together once again for another collaboration, titled Shadows. The art book features a series of 54 images, photographed by Grant, based on the movements of Reeves.

"No one can move the way he can. He's a really extreme performer," Grant said of Reeves at an L.A. gallery viewing, per the Los Angeles Times. "That's a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions."

She and Keanu founded a publishing company

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

In 2017, Grant and Reeves co-founded X Artists' Books, a publishing house that focuses on "thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres," according to its website. "Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community."

The company is often recognized by its abbreviation, XAB.

She made her red carpet debut with Reeves in 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Grant and Reeves stepped out hand-in-hand on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019, making their public debut as a couple.

"Keanu wants to openly share his life with her," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life."

The insider added that the two "started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

She's opened up about her public relationship with Keanu

Following Grant's debut with Reeves, she told Vogue that she felt mixed emotions about her decision to publicize her relationship.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good,' " she said.

She can officiate weddings

Alexandra Grant Credit: Alexandra Grant/Instagram

According to Grant's Instagram, she can officiate weddings — and has. The artist shared a photo of herself leading the wedding of two friends during the summer of 2019.

Per Vogue, she's also been a bridesmaid seven times!

She has her own opinion on marriage

Despite being quite involved in the marital scene, Grant has her own views on the idea of tying the knot.

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity," she told Vogue before joking, "How's that for dodging the question?"

She continued: "I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

She is a philanthropist

Grant is the creator of the grantLOVE project, which produces and sells original artwork to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits. She started the initiative in 2008.

The project has raised funds for Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), Project Angel Food, Art of Elysium, 18th Street Arts Center and LAXART, according to her website.