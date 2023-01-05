Who Is Allison Williams' Fiancé? All About Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams has been dating actor Alexander Dreymon since late 2019.

The actress, best known for her portrayal of Marnie on Girls, for which she earned a Critics' Choice Award nomination, first met Dreymon on the set of the thriller Horizon Line, where they played a couple fighting to save their lives after their pilot has a heart attack on their way to a tropical island wedding.

Williams and Dreymon's on-set chemistry translated off-screen, and they started dating at the end of 2019. In winter 2021, the pair secretly welcomed a baby named Arlo, though the news of their son wasn't revealed until April 2022, when Williams and Dreymon were spotted vacationing in the Bahamas with their family.

"They seemed to be very happy and very much in love," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Williams was previously married to College Humor co-founder Ricky Van Veen, from whom she separated in 2019 after nearly four years of marriage.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Dreymon announced that he and Williams are engaged. "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," he wrote on Instagram, congratulating the actress at the premiere of the horror film M3GAN, in which Williams stars. The premiere also marked the couple's red carpet debut.

So who is Alexander Dreymon? Here's everything to know about the actor and his relationship with Allison Williams.

He is an actor

Netflix

Dreymon is best known for starring as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in Netflix's The Last Kingdom, in which he appeared for five seasons from 2015 until the series wrapped in 2022.

During an interview on the Screen Chronicles podcast in May 2022, Dreymon's costar Eliza Butterworth shared her praise for the actor's work in the series.

"I'm going to first and foremost say it, Alexander Dreymon is the most sensational actor I think I've ever watched in my life," she said. "I was watching every episode and going, 'What can he not do?' because when he feels the feels, he feels the feels and you feel it with him."

Dreymon also starred in Christopher and His Kind, a made-for-TV film alongside Matt Smith in 2011, and he appeared in five episodes of American Horror Story: Coven in 2013.

He made his directorial debut in 2022

Dreymon made his directorial debut, something he had wanted to do "for a long time," on season 5, episode 2 of The Last Kingdom.

"The longer I was on the show, the more moments there were where I thought, 'Oh, man, I really want to grab this beast by the horns and just do it myself,' " he told Variety in March 2022. "Because I found myself just thinking in a directorial way, pretty much from moments in season 1. So it was just a matter of finding the right time."

He added: "It's not easy to find the right moment to do it simply because prepping a directing venture like that takes a few months and then there's a few months of post. So it's not easy to work that into a schedule. We already work on a very, very tight schedule. … So it's a full-time job, and then fitting a directing venture into that, I just needed to time it right. Gareth [Neame] and Nigel [Marchant], who are the producers on the show, were extremely supportive."

He grew up in France, the U.S. and Switzerland

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Dreymon was born in Germany but split his time between different countries while growing up.

"I grew up between France and the United States and Switzerland for four years as well," Dreymon told The Carousel in June 2020. "And I always travel a lot. I have a very large family, and they live all over the world. So I have the advantage of being able to go to places and kind of experience it as a local. I think you just become more open to how different people live."

Dreymon has also said he could make "any place" his home.

"I always felt like I could live anywhere," he told Backstage in August 2020. "I feel like I have a lot of different homes in my life. A lot of different places in the world I feel like, when I go back to them, all my memories are here, my friends are here. I have that in Budapest now, because we've been shooting here so long."

He used to ride horses in South Dakota

Alexander Dreymon Instagram

Dreymon's role as Uhtred required him to learn how to ride horses properly, but it wasn't the actor's first time on horseback.

"When I was a kid, I used to live in South Dakota for a while, and I used to do quite a bit of horseback riding," Dreymon said in an interview with The Carousel. "But I never learned how to do it. I just jumped on a horse and went."

He added: "And there's no one around, so you can just ride for hours and the horse always knows the way back. So it was great fun, but I didn't learn how to horse ride. I just went with whatever the horse decided to do."

It took him 6 years to find work as an actor after graduating

Dreymon studied acting at London's Drama Centre, but after graduating, it would be several years before he could find steady work as an actor.

"I think things had to happen the way they happened. I didn't work for a long time after I finished theater school," he told Backstage when asked what advice he would give to his younger self. "I studied in London, and then before I actually started making a living from my work it was about six, almost seven years. I think that's the most difficult time."

He also talked about the importance of working hard as an early-career actor — even if the benefits aren't immediately tangible. "I think people that love their work, which I think is important, [are] going to be hardworking," he said. "You're going to be keeping your instrument alive. You're going to be working on your craft. You're going to be doing your homework. And you'll be ready when the opportunity comes along. The most difficult thing is to hunker down and have that grit to keep going when there's no work."

He and Williams welcomed son Arlo in 2021

Taylor Hill/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two quietly welcomed a baby boy named Arlo sometime in winter 2021.

The family of three was seen in April 2022 on vacation with family, including Williams' newsman father, Brian Williams, at a private resort in the Bahamas.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," an insider told PEOPLE about their baby news. "But they're over the moon."

The source added that the couple "haven't been hiding or anything. They've just been doing their best to keep a low profile."

Williams appeared to be wearing an engagement ring, but reps for Dreymon and Williams declined to comment at the time.

Williams opened up about becoming a first-time parent with Dreymon during an appearance on the Today show in January 2023.

"I'm very proud," Williams said of her and Dreymon's "adorable" son. "I get, like, weird and shy when I talk about it, because it's so new. But I'm obsessed with him; it's all I think about."

"It changed everything," she later added of motherhood. "It's just the most unbelievable adventure. I feel lucky every day."

He and Williams made their red carpet debut in December 2022

Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After three years of dating, Dreymon and Williams made their first joint red-carpet appearance on Dec. 7, 2022, at the M3GAN premiere at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood. The pair posed arm-in-arm for photos, with Dreymon sweetly kissing Williams' cheek at one point.

Two days later, Dreymon posted a photo from the event on Instagram — and confirmed that he and Williams are engaged!

"Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest," he captioned a snap of him and Williams, adding, "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée."

He likes to play pranks

Dreymon is a prankster at heart, especially at work. In an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., the actor shared a funny story about a prank he and his costars played to welcome actor Harry Gilby.

"He's awesome," Dreymon said of Gilby. "It's always easier to play pranks on people right at the start because they don't know yet that you're full of s—. We knew that his makeup test was coming up, which is when our makeup designer makes him up for the first time and sends pictures to all the producers to approve."

He explained that they convinced the designer to prepare a wig styled into a black bob with fringe, akin to Prince Arthur in The Spanish Princess. "He was too shy at the beginning," Dreymon said. "He didn't know yet how much he could push [back] or how much influence he could have on it."

Dreymon concluded: "He kept saying, 'Are you guys sure? Because I feel like he's supposed to be a warrior and it doesn't really look like a warrior. He doesn't feel tough enough.' We kept it going for a long time. Since then he doesn't believe in anything we say anymore."