Who Is Chris Evans' Girlfriend? All About Alba Baptista

Get to know Alba Baptista.

The 25-year-old actress first garnered attention for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun and has recently made headlines for her romance with Chris Evans.

In November, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress and Marvel alum, 41, are dating. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the source said, adding, "His family and friends all adore her."

Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The dating news comes after Evans — who was recently named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive — opened up about his desire to one day settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

From her career to her family background, get to know more about Baptista ahead.

She's from Portugal

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and her parents are an engineer and a translator.

She's been in some notable projects

In addition to Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut, Baptista has starred in several Portuguese series and films, including A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

Most recently, she starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside a handful of big names, including The Crown star Lesley Manville, Greta actress Isabelle Huppert, Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs and Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo.

She speaks five languages

In addition to her native Portuguese, the actress also speaks English, Spanish, French and German.

She does a lot of humanitarian work

Like Evans, who often works with charities and nonprofits, Baptista has a passion for philanthropy. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education.

She's been dating Chris Evans for over a year

While it's unclear when Baptista and Evans first started dating, a source tells PEOPLE that they have been together "for over a year." Though the two first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, eagle-eyed fans reported that the actor first started following Baptista in fall 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021, when they were both filming projects in Europe.