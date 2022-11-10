Who Is Chris Evans' Girlfriend? All About Alba Baptista

The actress is best known for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 04:22 PM

Get to know Alba Baptista.

The 25-year-old actress first garnered attention for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun and has recently made headlines for her romance with Chris Evans.

In November, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actress and Marvel alum, 41, are dating. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier," the source said, adding, "His family and friends all adore her."

Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The dating news comes after Evans — who was recently named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive — opened up about his desire to one day settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a>, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista. Vivien Killilea/Getty

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

From her career to her family background, get to know more about Baptista ahead.

She's from Portugal

Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and her parents are an engineer and a translator.

She's been in some notable projects

In addition to Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut, Baptista has starred in several Portuguese series and films, including A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

Most recently, she starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris alongside a handful of big names, including The Crown star Lesley Manville, Greta actress Isabelle Huppert, Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs and Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo.

She speaks five languages

In addition to her native Portuguese, the actress also speaks English, Spanish, French and German.

She does a lot of humanitarian work

Like Evans, who often works with charities and nonprofits, Baptista has a passion for philanthropy. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education.

She's been dating Chris Evans for over a year

While it's unclear when Baptista and Evans first started dating, a source tells PEOPLE that they have been together "for over a year." Though the two first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, eagle-eyed fans reported that the actor first started following Baptista in fall 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021, when they were both filming projects in Europe.

Related Articles
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Jokes His 'Old' Age Is Showing: 'If I Have Two Beers, I Wear It'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Recalls His First Kiss, First Crushes, First Job and More
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans 'Absolutely' Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: 'I Love Love'
Jeff Baena (L) and actress Aubrey Plaza pose for a portrait during Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Aubrey Plaza's Husband? All About Jeff Baena
Rudy Mancuso
Who Is Camila Mendes' Rumored Boyfriend? All About Rudy Mancuso
Elizabeth Debicki, Senan West
Everything to Know About 'The Crown' Season 6
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in episode 107 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer
Niecy Nash Explains How She Coped with Filming 'Most Challenging Job to Date' 'Dahmer'
Simone Biles arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,); Jeffrey Dahmer mughsot in August 1982 . (Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)
Simone Biles Urges People Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween to Put 'Costumes Back in the Closet'
Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz attend as FC Barcelona and Spotify celebrate their partnership at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami at Four Seasons Surfside on July 20, 2022 in Surfside, Florida
Who Is Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend? All About Morgan Riddle 
Niall Horan and Mia Woolley attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England
Who Is Niall Horan's Girlfriend? All About Amelia Woolley
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Girlfriend? All About Anna Osceola
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City
Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee