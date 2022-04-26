Who Is Anne Hathaway's Husband? All About Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have kept their marriage very private

Anne Hathaway felt an instant connection when she first encountered her now-husband Adam Shulman.

"I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," the actress later told Harper's Bazaar UK. "I also knew that I couldn't have met him at a worse time."

Hathaway was getting over a breakup when she met Shulman through mutual friends. Despite her reservations — "I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him," she added — the Devil Wears Prada star quickly fell for him.

The two married in September 2012 after dating for four years with a scenic Big Sur wedding on the California coast.

Hathaway told USA Today ahead of their nuptials that the couple enjoys a low-key, laid-back lifestyle. "We have house parties and dinner parties and just hang out," she said. "I'm so delighted by [Adam]. He's all the things you want a partner to be. I so find joy in his presence."

So, who is the man that stole Anne Hathaway's heart? Here's everything you need to know about Adam Shulman and his sweet relationship with the actress.

He's an actor

Back in 2005, Shulman had a five-episode stint on the early aughts TV series American Dreams. He also played Deputy Enos Strate in the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning circa 2007.

West Wing superfans may also have spotted him as "Youth Voter #1" in the 2006 episode called "Duck and Cover." In addition to his acting chops, Shulman graduated from Brown University in 2003 with a degree in theater.

He's a jewelry designer and designed Hathaway's engagement ring himself

Adding to his list of talents, Shulman is also a jewelry designer. He co-owns the jewelry company James Banks Design with designer Heidi Nahser Fink, who he first met on the set of Hathaway's Alice in Wonderland (Nahser Fink designed jewelry and props for the film).

Shulman sent Nahser Fink his ideas for a lightbulb-shaped pendant he dreamed up with Hathaway, which led to their collaboration. "I said, Adam, you should be a jewelry designer!" Nahser Fink recalled to PEOPLE. "I just couldn't believe how visual he could be with just words."

Shulman also designed the engagement ring he presented to Hathaway back in 2012 with the help of the diamond jewelry company Kwiat. "He had a very strong vision for what he knew Anne would love," owner Greg Kwiat told PEOPLE.

He's a native New Yorker

Both Hathaway and Shulman are native New Yorkers, and the couple has spent plenty of time in the city together throughout their relationship. In fact, the pair first sparked engagement rumors in 2011 when the actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring while walking with Shulman in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park.

Prior to their wedding, they were also frequently seen walking Hathaway's chocolate lab Esmeralda in Brooklyn.

Their wedding was pretty casual

For their September 2012 wedding, Shulman and Hathaway kept things low-key with a nature-inspired ceremony in Big Sur. The Les Misérables star wore a custom Valentino gown and minimal accessories, including a vintage-inspired headband and a simple veil.

As for the guest list, the couple welcomed over 150 guests for the wedding weekend – but none of Hathaway's A-list companions were in attendance.

"It was just friends and family," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "No movie stars. There were only a few people in the business there, like her stunt double."

He loves being a father

Shulman and Hathway welcomed their first son Jonathan Rosebanks in 2016, followed by his brother Jack in late 2019.

The jewelry designer told PEOPLE after the birth of their first child that he actually enjoys every part of fatherhood — even the dirty work of changing diapers. "Every aspect of it is amazing," he said, adding that Hathaway continually "amazes" him as a mother. "Every day makes me appreciate her more."

He keeps Hathaway grounded

Hathaway has taken on a few heavy roles, including her starring part in the 2019 film Serenity. The actress played a domestic abuse victim alongside Matthew McConaughey in the dark thriller, and credited Shulman with helping her keep the character and her personal life separate.

"I thought I was doing a good job of keeping myself safe and in my life," Hathaway told PEOPLE at the film's January 2019 premiere. "And then by the end, it had just taken over. I'm just really grateful I had my husband there to remind me where our life ended and where she began and helping to keep that clear for me."

They like working together

Shulman's easy-going nature seemed to come in handy when the couple collaborated on the indie drama Song One in 2014. Hathaway starred in the film while her husband took on the role of co-producer.

The actress later told PEOPLE she initially wasn't sure how the experience of working with her husband would go. "People always say don't work with your spouse," she said. "But I loved working with him. He's really good at this, and he's a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process."

Hathaway's costar Johnny Flynn also spoke of Shulman's positive presence on set, telling PEOPLE, "It was lovely, him being there."

He changed Hathaway's perspective after her high-profile breakup

Hathaway's relationship with Italian property developer Raffaello Follieri ended in the summer of 2008, shortly before he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of money laundering, conspiracy and wire fraud.

After the highly publicized split, Hathaway told Vogue she hated talking about the breakup because she didn't want it to define her, but admitted it caused "a lot of lingering trust issues."