Who Is Patrick Schwarzenegger's Girlfriend? All About Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have been going strong for years.

The actor was initially linked to the model in September 2015 when they were spotted at the celebrity hotspot the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Schwarzenegger first appeared on Champion's Instagram in February 2016, and the two have been staples on each others' pages ever since, with Schwarzenegger praising her on her 25th birthday for being "such a hard worker," "faithful" and "so beautiful."

As their relationship has flourished over the years, so have both of their respective careers — his as an actor in movies like the Netflix hit Moxie and the HBO Max true crime series The Staircase, and hers as a model for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

But what else is there to know about the woman who captured Schwarzenegger's heart?

From growing up in Birmingham, Alabama to taking the modeling world by storm, here is everything you need to know about Patrick Schwarzenegger's girlfriend Abby Champion.

She is from Birmingham, Alabama

Champion grew up in Birmingham, Alabama along with her three siblings. Regarding her Southern upbringing, Champion told her local hometown news outlet the Vestavia Voice in a 2016 interview that growing up in Alabama was "amazing."

"It teaches you to have good manners, enjoy good food and reminds me of the importance of faith and family," she shared with the publication.

In 2019, she told LOVE magazine that she grew up on a "quiet street" in Birmingham and that her family had lots of land. Based on her Instagram, Champion still makes trips home to see her siblings in Birmingham.

Her modeling career began by accident

Champion's older sister Baskin was a model first, serving as Miss Teen Alabama in 2014 before representing their home state at the national pageant the following year. Champion later revealed to Vestavia Voice that she was first scouted at one of her sister's pageant. A recruiter approached her while she was watching Baskin at the 2014 Miss Teen USA event, and asked her if she had any interest in modeling.

Champion also told the outlet she was able to "watch and learn from [Baskin] as she began," and that they both were signed to agencies around the same time. The sisters even did a shoot together for the fashion brand Aeropostale and modeled together at Birmingham Fashion Week in 2015.

She's modeled for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world

Since being signed by Next Models Worldwide in 2014, Champion has starred in print and digital campaigns — along with walking the runway — for some of the most recognizable fashion houses in the world. She counts Prada, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Givenchy and more among the many brands she's worked with.

In 2021, Champion discussed her budding career with V Magazine, saying she felt a spark for modeling at her very first fashion show.

"That show, for me, made me want to work hard to be able to do many more shows. There was so much adrenaline and power that I saw the other girls hold that made me love it so much," she shared.

She is supportive of Schwarzenegger's career

Champion is always right by her boyfriend's side for every milestone in his career, whether it be for his acting roles or for his modeling gigs.

​​"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me," Schwarzenegger told E! News regarding Champion's constant support. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."

Schwarzenegger returns the favor often and praises Champion for her work ethic on Instagram. "Looking at all the fun times we've had over the years & how you've grown into such a beautiful women! You work so hard & im so proud of you & can't wait to see what this year holds for you!" he wrote in one post.

The couple also combined their modeling talents and starred together in a 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign.

She spends a lot of time with Schwarzenegger's family

Schwarzenegger is the son of actor Arnold Schwarenegger and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver. In 2019, his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger married actor Chris Pratt.

She isn't big on using social media

While Champion is active on Instagram, she shared in a 2017 video for NEXT Models that she uses the platform mainly for work purposes. She's private on Twitter, and while she shares a YouTube channel with her sister Charlotte with 7,000 subscribers, the page doesn't have any videos currently.

Champion opened up about her online presence to V Magazine in 2021, saying, "The most enduring lesson I've learned from being in the public eye is that so much of what you see is fake and people can be so hurtful online. I don't take anything personally or ever believe what I see on the internet."

She and Schwarzenegger are often mistaken for siblings

As seen on Schwarzenegger's Instagram, the couple has a penchant for coordinating outfits together — which, in addition to their physical resemblance, might explain why they're commonly mistaken for siblings.

Schwarzenegger poked fun at their similarities on Instagram when he captioned a selfie of the couple, "Is It weird that so many people ask if we're siblings or dating?"

She's very active and loves the outdoors

Champion is also serious about fitness. In a 2017 video for NEXT Models, she said that she goes through "phases" with workouts, but loves mixing things up and enjoys boxing and working with a personal trainer.

She also told V Magazine that she's "super passionate about all things health."

"I've spent a lot of time trying to find ways that my body feels most strong and healthy," she shared. "I think it's so interesting that how you treat yourself and fuel your body on a daily basis can affect how you feel about yourself so much."

She's an animal lover

In a 2019 video for LOVE magazine, Champion revealed that she grew up around animals while living in Alabama and had "the most random pets."