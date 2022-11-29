Who Is Idina Menzel's Husband? All About Aaron Lohr

Idina Menzel has lent her singing talents to roles in Frozen, Wicked and more, but she has given her heart to her husband Aaron Lohr.

The couple initially kept their romance under wraps before making their red carpet debut at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Association dinner. They first met a decade earlier on the set of Rent, which also starred Menzel's first husband, actor Taye Diggs.

In September 2017, just one year after announcing their engagement, Menzel shared that she and Lohr had tied the knot at their home in Encino, California.

"Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical," Menzel tweeted.

From singing for Disney to becoming a licensed therapist, here's everything to know about Aaron Lohr and his relationship with Idina Menzel.

His acting career started early

Amy Sussman/Getty

Born in Los Angeles, Lohr began his acting career at a young age when he danced in the 1984 music video for Deniece Williams' "Let's Hear It for the Boy," according to Turner Classic Movies.

Through the '80s and '90s, Lohr appeared in TV shows such as Sister, Sister, and movies like The Mighty Ducks and Newsies. In 1995, he was the singing voice of Goofy's son Max Goof in A Goofy Movie.

The actor put his acting career on hold to explore other work endeavors after his performance in the 2017 film A Change of Heart.

He worked with Menzel before getting married

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The future couple first met on the set of the 2005 film adaptation of Rent, in which Menzel reprised her role of Maureen Johnson from the Broadway production and Lohr joined the cast as Steve, a member of an AIDS support group.

Menzel and Lohr's paths soon crossed again when they were cast in the Public Theater's Off-Broadway production of See What I Wanna See in 2005, according to Playbill.

He is a licensed therapist

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In 2012, Lohr began working as the clinical director of Avalon Malibu, a mental health and addiction treatment center in California.

In addition to receiving his bachelor's degree from UCLA, Lohr also has two master's degrees: one in criminal justice from John Jay in New York City and another in psychology from Phillips Graduate University in Los Angeles. Lohr is also a licensed marriage and family therapist.

He and Menzel have collaborated on music

In October 2019, Menzel released her second Christmas music album, Christmas: A Season of Love, which included a duet with Lohr of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

To celebrate the launch of her holiday album, Menzel performed at Carnegie Hall with Lohr and featured artist Billy Porter. The couple included a dance number for the special occasion.

"We recorded 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' for her Christmas album and then [she] asked me to perform at Carnegie Hall," Lohr told PEOPLE in 2020. Menzel added, "We learned to salsa dance together so we had an only-dancing number in my show."

Though the end product was a success, it wasn't all fun and games. "We almost divorced because we started with the teacher," Menzel joked. "The man always leading is not the way I'm accustomed to!"

He gets along well with her son

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Menzel shares son Walker Nathaniel Diggs with ex-husband Diggs. Although Walker has expressed some concern about his dad entering the dating scene, he developed a close bond with his mother's new beau.

"They're very close," Menzel told PEOPLE of Walker and Lohr in 2017. "They're probably watching a film, or they run around [playing] dodgeball with a sock, they make a ball out of socks and they hit each other."

She added, "Family, to me, means being able to be yourself, sit back on the couch and relax, and watch a movie with the people that know you better than anyone else in the world."

Menzel is "self-sufficient" and doesn't rely on him

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Weeks before Lohr popped the question in 2016, Menzel sat down with The Telegraph and discussed why she doesn't rely on any man to make her feel confident.

"My career is what makes me feel confident," Menzel said. "To feel self-sufficient and like I don't need a man to support me and all that kind of stuff makes me feel good about myself."

She continued, "Everyone talks about me being a role model for young girls and that's not always the truth in my day-to-day personal life. I'm not constantly practicing what I preach. I'm a little uncomfortable carrying that banner. ... I can be a mess."