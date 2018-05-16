Whitney Houston Shades Paula Abdul in Trailer for Documentary: 'That Girl Is Singing Off-Key'

Fans are about to get an intimate new look at Whitney Houston.

The late singer is the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Whitney, out July 6, that tells the private story of her life. The film is the first to be officially sanctioned by the singer’s estate and features interviews with her friends and family — like her mother Cissy and ex-husband Bobby Brown.

And in a memorable moment of the new trailer above, Houston throws some major shade at Paula Abdul.

“One thing, Paula Abdul ain’t s—,” Houston said. “That girl is singing off-key on the record.”

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland), also sheds light on Houston’s darker moments. In one clip, an emotional Houston confesses to the camera, “People think it’s so easy. And it’s not.”

RELATED: New Whitney Houston Doc Shows Rare Footage of the Singer Rehearsing ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’

Whitney Houston Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

RELATED: Watch Whitney Houston Admit Her Life Wasn’t ‘Easy’ Before Her Death in Documentary Trailer

Houston, who broke more music industry records than any other female singer, was found dead in the bathtub by her assistant in 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple bottles of prescription medication and some loose pills around the room.

The icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also to blame. In August 2012, her autopsy stated she also had marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.

This is the second documentary about the late singer to hit theaters in recent years. Whitney: Can I Be Me, co-directed by veteran documentarians Nick Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney) and Rudi Dolezal (Freddie Mercury, The Untold Story), premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Whitney premieres Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.