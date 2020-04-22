Whitney Houston Is Getting a New Biopic 8 Years After Her Untimely Death

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Whitney Houston‘s life is making its way to the big screen.

A biopic of the singer, who died on Feb. 11, 2012, is underway with the title I Wanna Dance with Somebody from screenwriter Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything, Bohemian Rhapsody) with Stella Meghie set to direct.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film will be produced by Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, on behalf of the Houston Estate, with Clive Davis, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan and McCarten also producing.

Houston’s biopic will be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted” while also being “the moving tale of a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way back home,” a press release for the film read.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Breaks Her Silence on Their Love Affair in New Memoir

It was Davis who first approached McCarten about making a biopic of the “I’ll Always Love You” singer.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said.

RELATED: Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Breaks Her Silence on Their Love Affair in New Memoir

He continued, “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

The news comes two months after a hologram tour of Houston was announced. A previous biopic of the singer Whitney was released on Lifetime in 2015 with America’s Next Top Model alumna Yaya DaCosta playing the singer.

A BET miniseries, The Bobby Brown Story, also debuted in 2018 with Gabrielle Dennis playing the late singer.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel due to accidental drowning prior to Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party.