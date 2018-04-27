Watch Whitney Houston Admit Her Life Wasn't 'Easy' Before Her Death in Documentary Trailer

The incredible story behind Whitney Houston’s life, career and tragic death is remembered by those closest to her in the upcoming documentary Whitney.

The film about the singer is the first to be sanctioned by the late performer’s estate. It features interviews with her friends and family — like her mother Cissy and ex-husband Bobby Brown.

The preview teases snippets of never-before-seen footage of Houston throughout her life, including unreleased recordings and unseen home movies.

Speaking about teaching her young daughter to sing, Houston’s mom, a renowned singer in her own right, says in the trailer, “You have three places to sing from: the heart, the mind and guts. She learned them all.”

The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland), also sheds light on Houston’s darker moments. In one clip, an emotional Houston confesses to the camera, “People think it’s so damn easy. And it’s not.”

Whitney Houston. Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

Houston, who broke more music industry records than any other female singer, was found dead in the bathtub by her assistant in 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple bottles of prescription medication and some loose pills around the room.

The icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also to blame. In August 2012, her autopsy stated she also had marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.

This is the second documentary about the late singer to hit theaters in recent years. Whitney: Can I Be Me, co-directed by veteran documentarians Nick Broomfield (Kurt & Courtney) and Rudi Dolezal (Freddie Mercury, The Untold Story), premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Whitney hits theaters July 6.