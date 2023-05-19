The Cast of 1992's 'White Men Can't Jump': Where Are They Now?

01 of 09 Woody Harrelson 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock; Paul Morigi/Getty Images Woody Harrelson became a household name back in 1985 when he began his starring role as Woody Boyd on Cheers. Since appearing as Billy Hoyle in 1992's White Men Can't Jump, Harrelson has landed dozens of roles in films like The People vs. Larry Flynt, Anger Management, No Country for Old Men, Zombieland and in 2012 began his tenure as Haymitch Abernathy in the Hunger Games films. In 2016, he depicted former president Lyndon B. Johnson in the film LBJ and that same year appeared alongside Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen. His 2017 performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri earned him his third Academy Award nomination. More recently, audiences saw Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness, The Man from Toronto and this year's Champions. In 2023, he also starred alongside Justin Theroux in White House Plumbers. Over the years, Harrelson has had a few run-ins with the law including an arrest in the late 1990s after joining an anti-logging protest on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and another in 2002 for getting into a fight with a cab driver. Harrelson married his wife, Laura Louie, in 2008, and together they live in Maui, Hawaii. They share three daughters, Deni, Zoe and Makani.

02 of 09 Wesley Snipes Snap/Shutterstock; P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images Before landing one of the lead roles in White Men Can't Jump as Sidney Deane, Wesley Snipes already had his fair share of screen credits. In 1987, after a few roles on film and TV, Snipes appeared in Michael Jackson's Martin Scorsese-directed video for "Bad." From there, the roles kept coming and in 1991, he starred alongside his White Men Can't Jump costar, Tyra Ferrell, in Jungle Fever. Following the 1992 film, Snipes appeared in Demolition Man, the Blade trilogy, The Fan, U.S. Marshals and many others. In 2015, he appeared on multiple episodes of The Player and in 2021 starred in the miniseries, True Story, with Kevin Hart, as well as the Coming to America sequel with Eddie Murphy. In 2008, Snipes ran into legal trouble after being accused of failing to file his tax returns, and was sentenced to three years in prison. He served his time from 2010 to 2013, and upon leaving jail, told The Guardian, "I came out a clearer person."

03 of 09 Rosie Perez Snap/Shutterstock ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Variety via Getty Images Rosie Perez's breakout role came just a few years before White Men Can't Jump in Spike Lee's 1989 Do the Right Thing. Since her role as Gloria in the 1992 film, she has continued to land parts in both films and TV shows like Untamed Heart, The 24 Hour Woman and Riding in Cars with Boys. She's also appeared on shows like Frasier and Lipstick Jungle and gave her voice to Click on the animated series Go, Diego! Go! Perez has also found success on the stage and has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, originating the role of Fabiana Melendez in Fish in the Dark in 2015. Most recently, audiences saw Perez in The Flight Attendant alongside Kaley Cuoco, and on the series Your Honor in 2023. She is married to artist and graphic designer Eric Haze and was previously married to Seth Zvi Rosenfeld.

04 of 09 Tyra Ferrell 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Tyra Ferrell's decade-spanning career on screen began back in the 1980s with parts on both film and TV. In 1987, she landed a recurring role on the series The Bronx Zoo later appeared on Thirtysomething, City and in films like The Exorcist III, Boyz n the Hood and Jungle Fever. After starring in White Men Can't Jump as Rhonda, Snipes' on-screen wife, Ferrell landed a role in Poetic Justice starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. Since then, she has primarily worked in TV with roles on shows like ER, The Cape, The Corner and Empire. Most recently she appeared in the 2020 film, A New York Christmas Wedding.

05 of 09 Kadeem Hardison 20th Century Fox; Emma McIntyre/WireImage Kadeem Hardison had already cemented his place as a household name thanks to A Different World when he landed the role of Junior in White Men Can't Jump. When his sitcom wrapped in 1993, Hardison continued acting on both film and in TV with roles in movies including Renaissance Man and Drive and shows like Between Brothers. Into the 2000s, Hardison continued to land roles and appeared on episodes of Abby, Just For Kicks, House and Everybody Hates Chris. On the big screen, the actor was featured in Thank Heaven, Bratz and Maid of Honor. From 2015 to 2018, Hardison starred as Zendaya's father on the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover. Most recently, the actor was featured on episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer, Moonhaven and Grown-ish.

06 of 09 John Marshall Jones 20th Century Fox; JC Olivera/WireImage Before landing the role of Walter in the 1992 film, John Marshall Jones had already built up a sizable résumé on film and TV. After kicking off his acting career in the 1980s, he had one-off appearances on shows like Family Ties, Roseanne and Home Improvement as well as in films like Welcome Home, Crazy People, Taking Care of Business and The Doctor. Following White Men Can't Jump, Jones continued to appear on both the big and small screen. In 1997, he was in the film Con Air and landed a recurring role on Smart Guy — which he starred on for the show's three seasons. Into the 2000s, Jones appeared in series like John Doe, Joan of Arcadia and Still Standing. From 2009 to 2013, he starred on The Troop and simultaneously landed a role on Hart of Dixie — which he appeared in from 2012 to 2015. His acting career has shown no signs of slowing down and most recently, he appeared on NCIS, All American: Homecoming and For All Mankind.

07 of 09 Ernest Harden Jr. 20th Century Fox; Leon Bennett/Getty Images Ernest Harden Jr. had been in the business for over a decade before appearing as George in White Men Can't Jump, with roles on The Jeffersons and in the films Three Days of the Condor, The Final Terror and Born in East L.A. The actor continued to work in both film and TV, in Victim of Desire, Hollywood Homicide, Transporter 2, J. Edgar and one-off gigs on shows like ER, The Bernie Mac Show, The Young and the Restless and Rizzoli & Isles. More recently, Harden Jr. appeared in 2021's Velvet Jesus and 2023's Sweetwater.

08 of 09 Cylk Cozart 20th Century Fox; Beth Gwinn/Getty Images When Cylk Cozart landed the role of Robert in White Men Can't Jump, he had already begun racking up credits on both film and TV including the film Hot Shots!, Ricochet and one-off appearances on shows like Saved By the Bell and 227. After the 1992 film, Cozart landed brief appearances on a variety of shows including Living Single, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sister, Sister. On the big screen, the actor was featured in Eraser, Conspiracy Theory, Disney Channel's Johnny Tsunami and 16 Blocks. More recently, Cozart has continued to features in films including A Fine Step, The Last Movie Star and Drama, Drama.