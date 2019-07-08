Marlon Wayans Shuts Down Terry Crews' Claim That White Chicks 2 Is Happening: No 'Deal in Place'

Terry Crews may have spoken too soon about a White Chicks sequel.

Marlon Wayans, one of the brothers who created the 2004 comedy, said on Instagram on July 3 that there’s no “deal in place” yet for White Chicks 2, despite Crews previously claiming the movie was happening just a week before.

“My face when @terrycrews tells the world #whitechicks2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place…” Marlon posted with a photo from the show. “now every fanworld wise dms excitedly “IS THIS TRUE”?! Um… NO! Not yet. #ohterry”

When he went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Crews, 50, told a caller that he discussed sequel plans with co-creator Shawn Wayans, Marlon’s older brother.

“I actually got with Shawn and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going,’ ” Crews, who starred in the original, said.

White Chicks starred Shawn, now 48, and Marlon, now 46, as undercover FBI agents, who — after botching a drug bust — are forced to pose as white women to solve a number of kidnappings in an effort to get back into the good graces of their bosses, complete with whiteface body paint and blonde wigs. Older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans directed.

In the movie, Crews played a man who dates and falls for Marlon in his disguise.

“I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please,” he joked on Watch What Happens Live.

Marlon was more direct about sequel possibilities last year, when he appeared on Total Request Live.

“There’s been a lot of rumblings happening,” Marlon said at the time. “A lot of people want us to do it. So me and my brothers have been talking. If things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”

Critics heavily panned White Chicks when it came out in 2004, but it became one of the highest-grossing comedy films of 2004, earning nearly $70 million domestically and $113 million worldwide.