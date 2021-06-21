Where to Stream Every Fast & Furious Movie Before F9 Opens
F9 revs into theaters on June 25
The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise may have fans wondering where they can stream the first eight films - as well as its spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - before checking out F9, which opens in a matter of days.
A full list of Fast & Furious franchise installments - and where to watch them - is offered below, in order of release date:
- The Fast and the Furious (2001): Stream on HBO Max; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): Stream on HBO Max; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006): Stream on Fubo TV; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- Fast & Furious (2009): Rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- Fast Five (2011): Stream on Peacock; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- Fast & Furious 6 (2013): Stream on Peacock; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- Furious 7 (2015): Stream on Fubo TV; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- The Fate of the Furious (2017): Rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): Stream on HBO Max; rent/buy on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
Additionally, HBO has sneak peek at the upcoming film, titled F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, available to stream now.
F9 opened in eight markets over the weekend of May 22, bringing in a total of $162.4 million - including $135.6 million from China alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
F9 counts the biggest opening since the pandemic era, a sign movie theaters will indeed bounce back this summer after a lengthy closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The sequel sees Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, who's leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian.
But Dom's peaceful life is soon upended with the appearance of his estranged brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena.
After a year-long delay, critics and press members finally got to watch early screenings of F9 and post their reactions. Luckily for fans, they're pretty overwhelmingly positive.
"I watched #F9 today & it's exactly what you hope it will be. It is the perfect summer blockbuster," wrote Fandango's managing editor Erik Davis. "Massive memorable action sequences w/ lots of humor, heart, family drama, super magnets and THEY FINALLY GO TO SPACE! Longtime FAST fans will adore all the nods to previous films."
It wasn't all excitement, though, as critic Giovanni Campea thought the movies have lost too much grip on reality.
"My F9 reaction: The Fast movies 4-8 work well because they embrace the ridiculousness. But at some point it's way too much," he wrote. "The couple of moments to of laughs and charm are totally overwhelmed by the eye rolling nonsense. It's the worst FF movie to date."
F9 revs into U.S. theaters on June 25.