Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Where to Stream Every Fast & Furious Movie Before F9 Opens

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious

The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise may have fans wondering where they can stream the first eight films - as well as its spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - before checking out F9, which opens in a matter of days.

A full list of Fast & Furious franchise installments - and where to watch them - is offered below, in order of release date:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, HBO has sneak peek at the upcoming film, titled F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, available to stream now.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Fast and Furious 6 Tyrese Gibson in Fast & Furious 6 | Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | Credit: Frank Masi/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

F9 opened in eight markets over the weekend of May 22, bringing in a total of $162.4 million - including $135.6 million from China alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

F9 counts the biggest opening since the pandemic era, a sign movie theaters will indeed bounce back this summer after a lengthy closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The sequel sees Vin Diesel return as Dominic Toretto, who's leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian.

But Dom's peaceful life is soon upended with the appearance of his estranged brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena.

Fast and Furious 6 Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 6 | Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: John Cena Wants a Future in Fast & Furious Franchise Beyond F9: "Crossing Everything I Have"

After a year-long delay, critics and press members finally got to watch early screenings of F9 and post their reactions. Luckily for fans, they're pretty overwhelmingly positive.

"I watched #F9 today & it's exactly what you hope it will be. It is the perfect summer blockbuster," wrote Fandango's managing editor Erik Davis. "Massive memorable action sequences w/ lots of humor, heart, family drama, super magnets and THEY FINALLY GO TO SPACE! Longtime FAST fans will adore all the nods to previous films."

It wasn't all excitement, though, as critic Giovanni Campea thought the movies have lost too much grip on reality.

"My F9 reaction: The Fast movies 4-8 work well because they embrace the ridiculousness. But at some point it's way too much," he wrote. "The couple of moments to of laughs and charm are totally overwhelmed by the eye rolling nonsense. It's the worst FF movie to date."