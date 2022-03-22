Taylor Swift debuts her new song "Carolina" in the trailer for the Daisy Edgar-Jones-led Where the Crawdads Sing, in theaters July 15

Where the Crawdads Sing: Haunting First Trailer Features New Music from Taylor Swift — Watch

The first trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing has arrived — and Taylor Swift fans might recognize a familiar voice in the backing track.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Hulu's Normal People) stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling 2018 novel, and the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, features Swift's new track "Carolina" playing over the plot's haunting highlights.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya, who is abandoned by her family as a young girl living among the North Carolina marshes. She learns to fend for herself, refusing to go to school and instead teaching herself about nature and taking reading lessons from a local boy who becomes her first love. Kya's deep understanding of the environment where she grew up helps her become a best-selling author of nature almanacs.

While Kya generally keeps to herself, she falls for the town's golden boy (Harris Dickinson) — but their romance turns dark when she gets accused of killing him and goes on trial for his murder.

"Being isolated was one thing; being hunted, quite another," Kya (Jones, 23) says in a voiceover near the middle of the trailer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn in Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) | Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

As the trailer continues, Kya says, from a jail cell, "You want me to beg for my life? I won't. They're not deciding anything about me."

Swift, 32, celebrated her new music in the film on Instagram Tuesday morning, posting the trailer and revealing that she "got absolutely lost in" the book when she "read it years ago."

"As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," she continued. "I wrote the song 'Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."

"You'll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!" Swift added.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) | Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The actress selected Crawdads as her Reese's Book Club pick in September 2018, one month after the book came out. The novel appeared at the top of The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers lists in 2019 and 2020, and also held the honor of being Amazon's top-selling fiction book in 2019.

Witherspoon, 46, shared the movie's trailer to her Instagram feed on Tuesday and wrote, "The gift of all gifts! 💫 Thrilled to share the official trailer for @crawdadsmovie, coming to theaters this July."

"This story has such a special place in my heart and to see @authordeliaowens words come to life is true movie magic! 🦐🌿 🌅 🛶 @hellosunshine @sonypictures," she added.