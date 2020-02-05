The Closet, Mom's House, the Bathroom?! Here's Where Stars Keep Their Oscars
Spoiler: some celebs would rather keep their statuettes out of sight
Javier Barden & Penélope Cruz: In a 'Place That's Not So Obvious'
The actor gave fans some intrigue during the 2019 Oscars, when he told PEOPLE that he and wife Cruz keep their trophies (they each have one) in "a place that's not so obvious." He continued, "We can see in the corner of our eye, so it's not like, they are there. And if you miss them, you go there in secret and you hold it, then you go back to the living room." The pair may have more to add to the collection this year, as both are nominated at the 2022 awards.
Olivia Colman: In Bed
Given how funny she is, it was hard to tell if she was joking or not, but the 2019 Best Actress winner told reporters she'd be keeping her new trophy in a very special place: "In bed with me," she shared when asked. "Between me and my husband. He doesn't know yet, he won't mind."
Viola Davis: In Her Office
One year after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Fences, Davis revealed that she keeps the award in the office she shares with husband and production partner, Julius Tennon. And, yes, it does sit next to her Emmy and her Tony, but she was quick to point out to red carpet host Michael Strahan, "That's [all] Julius. If it were up to me, I'd keep it in my garage to keep me humble."
Anna Paquin: In the Back of Her Closet
Though it's been more than 20 years since Paquin spoke to InStyle about where she keeps her Oscar — which she won at age 11 for The Piano in 1994 — the actress' answer shows just how low-key she was about winning the honor. "I keep it next to my boots at the back of my closet," she told the magazine in 1999. "I don't display it because friends would think they had to comment and I don't want that kind of attention."
Lupita Nyong'o: On a Shelf
The 2014 Oscar winner, who earned Hollywood's highest honor for her work in 12 Years a Slave, says her award's location is as simple as it gets. "It's just on a shelf on its own," Nyong'o told Variety, adding that she welcomes guests to hold her statuette whenever they please.
Tom Hanks: On the Family Trophy Shelf
"Where are they now? They are on the family trophy shelf, next to the soccer trophies," Hanks revealed of his two Oscars — his Best Actor award for Philadelphia in 1993 and his Best Actor award for Forrest Gump in 1994 — current location. "I think the World's Greatest Mom trophy from Mother's Day is up there as well."
Goldie Hawn: In Her Meditation Room
When it came time to put her Best Supporting Actress Oscar — which she won for her role in Cactus Flower in 1970 — on display, Hawn chose her meditation room. "My award is in the room where I study and practice meditation. Sometimes it's on the mantel, sometimes I put it away," she told InStyle. "Trophy rooms are the opposite of me. Awards are history — that's my philosophy."
Jamie Foxx: With His Manager
"My manager holds the Oscar. He keeps it at his crib," Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2004 for Ray, shared with InStyle. "I got too much traffic at my house!"
Kate Winslet: In the Bathroom
With so many of her guests asking where she keeps her Best Actress Oscar, which she won for The Reader in 2009, the star made it easier for everyone by placing her prized possession on "the back of the loo." During an interview on GMTV, Winslet explained her reasoning behind the decision: "Everybody wants to hold it and go 'Oh, my gosh,' and, 'How heavy is it?' So I figured if I put it in the loo, then people can avoid the whole, 'Where's your Oscar?' thing."
Alicia Vikander: With a Friend's Daughter
"I haven't seen him since that night!" the star, who won the Best Actress Oscar for The Danish Girl in 2016, said. "I very recently moved into my new place and, because I've been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.," she added. Fortunately, Vikander has managed a healthy long-distance relationship with the statuette, as her friend's daughter has turned the coveted award into something like the traveling gnome. "[My friend's] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she's taking good care of him," Vikander explained. "I love my little updates from her!"
Emma Stone: At Her Mom's House
When asked where she keeps her award, Stone told PEOPLE she allows one very important person to look after it. "My mom holds on to it," she said. After winning her Best Actress Oscar for La La Land in 2017, Stone revealed she received an unexpected gift from Jimmy Kimmel. "He sent underwear for [my Oscar], like rubber underwear, so he's wearing tighty-whities," she explained. "Jimmy said, 'I'd like to bring some decency into your home.' "
Catherine Zeta-Jones: In Bermuda
"He's in our home in Bermuda," she once told InStyle of her Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which she won in 2002 for Chicago. "I figured that not many Oscars have lived there. Of course, everyone who visits wants a photograph with him."
Jordan Peele: Across from the Get Out Chair
The Get Out director, who won for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards and made history as the first Black person to do so, revealed he keeps his statuette right near one of the most iconic props from his award-winning film. "Btw that IS the GET OUT chair," Peele confirmed to a fan, who thought the chair in the background of his snapshot (which featured his Oscar) was a look-a-like, on Twitter.
Reese Witherspoon: In the Living Room
Although Witherspoon, who earned her Best Actress Oscar in 2005 for Walk the Line, considered turning her award into a door knocker or statement necklace, she admitted to PEOPLE she took a more traditional route. "Neither one of those options was very practical. I just keep it in my living room," she said.
Gwyneth Paltrow: In the Back of a Bookshelf
"[I] keep it tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out," the actress admitted of her Oscar, which she won in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. "For weeks after I won, I kept it in storage ... I won't even put it on the mantlepiece, the thing freaks me out," Paltrow, who attended the Oscars with her dad — who died in 2002 — revealed to Contact Music. "For some reason, I haven't been able to feel really good about it. I just feel sort of embarrassed and it brings up weird, traumatic feelings. It's associated with a tough time in my life."
Jennifer Lawrence: On Her Parents' Piano
Following her first Oscar win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, Lawrence took her statuette to her parents' home in Kentucky, where it currently resides on the family's piano.
Natalie Portman: No Clue
"I don't know where it is," Portman told The Hollywood Reporter when asked where her trophy, which she won for Black Swan in 2011, currently is. "I think it's in the safe or something. I don't know." She went on to explain that placing such focus and admiration on the statuette is something she tries to steer clear of. "I haven't seen it in a while. I mean, Darren [Aronofsky, director of Black Swan] actually said to me something when we were in that whole thing that resonated so deeply. I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols. And this is literally like gold men. This is literally worshipping gold idols — if you worship it. That's why it's not displayed on the wall. It's a false idol."