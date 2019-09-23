Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy In the Bathroom and 27 Other Random Places Stars Keep Their Awards

Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy on Her Toilet
When asked where she keeps her 2018 Emmy Award — which she won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Brosnahan revealed that she keeps it where visitors can’t miss it.
“It’s on my toilet,” the actress revealed. “Yeah, I live New York and there’s not a whole lot of shelf space. There were very limited options and very few places to put it.”
Susan Sarandon Keeps Her Oscar in the Guest Bathroom
Brosnahan isn’t alone! Sarandon admitted on Twitter that she keeps her 1996 Academy Award for Best Actress in the bathroom as well.
Kate Winslet Keeps Her Oscar in the Bathroom, Too!
With so many of her guests asking where she keeps her Best Actress Oscar, which she won for The Reader in 2009, the star made it easier for everyone by placing her prized possession on “the back of the loo.” During an interview on GMTV, Winslet explained her reasoning behind the decision: “Everybody wants to hold it and go ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and, ‘How heavy is it?’ So I figured if I put it in the loo, then people can avoid the whole, ‘Where’s your Oscar?’ thing.”
And So Does Emma Thompson ...
What? The bathroom is a popular place and these ladies clearly want their guests to have a chance to hold an Oscar in peace!
Thompson told Time that her Academy Awards (she has two: she won for Howards End and Sense and Sensibility) look out of place anywhere else: “They look far too outré anywhere else. They’re great big, gold, shiny things. They’re up there tarnishing quietly along with everything else I own, including my body.”
Henry Golding even admitted to holding her Academy Award when he used the loo! Sounds like a dream, to be honest!
John Legend Keeps His EGOT-Solidifying Emmy Proudly Displayed with His Millions of Awards
Legend is the first African-American man to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (and also the youngest person to do so) and we don’t blame him for being proud of the fact. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, filmed him putting his Emmy up on a shelf with all of his other awards back in 2018 when he made EGOT. The trophies are all proudly displayed by his piano.
Timothy Hutton Keeps His Oscar in the Fridge
Hutton became the youngest person ever to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Ordinary People in 1980, but he didn’t choose an ordinary hiding spot for the trophy. After receiving his award, Hutton’s sister made a hilarious suggestion: “She thought that would be kind of funny to put the Oscar in the refrigerator when people would go grab a beer or something … It’s still there.”
Emma Stone Stores Her Academy Award at Her Mom's House
When asked where she keeps her award, Stone told PEOPLE she allows one very important person to look after it. “My mom holds on to it,” she said. After winning her Best Actress Oscar for La La Land in 2017, Stone revealed she received an unexpected gift from Jimmy Kimmel. “He sent underwear for [my Oscar], like rubber underwear, so he’s wearing tighty-whities,” she explained. “Jimmy said, ‘I’d like to bring some decency into your home.’ “
Emma Stone May Not Display Her Oscar, But She Sure Loves Her 2015 Kids' Choice Award
Stone told Seth Meyers that she proudly displays two awards at home: “A Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award — which is an orange blimp that is also a kaleidoscope — and my spelling bee trophy from the fourth grade. I got first place in the spelling bee.”
She mentioned the Kids’ Choice Award again when asked about it during her ’73 Questions’ interview with Vogue. When asked where she keeps her awards she joked, “I’m never not holding this.”
T-Pain Keeps His Grammys in the Studio
Nothing like a Grammy to give you a little motivation to create. The rapper and two-time Grammy winner said in an interview with the Recording Academy, “I choose to keep my Grammys in my studio, specifically right in front of me while I’m recording, because it gives me a push, it gives me another reason to try to win again and really put my all into my music and really pay attention to my craft.”
Grace Weber Sent Her Grammy to Her Parents
Weber told Billboard that her 2017 Grammy (which she won for her work with Chance the Rapper) is “at [her] parents’ house.”
Why with her folks? Weber said, “Because I knew how much it would mean to them to open the package and see the Grammy certificate with my name on it.”
Cynthia Nixon Keeps Her Tony Award on Her Piano
Nixon won her second Tony in 2017 for featured actress in a play, and when asked where she would put another Tony if she won, she said, “Well, I don’t know. I have one already and it sits on my piano, so I’ll see if they like each other. If they like each other, they can share the same space. If not, I’ll have to find another place for this one.”
Nixon previously won the best lead actress Tony in 2006 for her role in Rabbit Hole.
Audra McDonald Keeps Her (Six!) Tony Awards All Over the House
When you’ve got kids, it’s hard to keep track of one Tony, let alone six!
McDonald said of her awards, “Eh, they’re spread out around the house. Between me and my husband, we have four kids and two dogs — and the oldest kid is 16 and the youngest kid is 6 months — so you can imagine all of the stuff that’s around our house! We still have more Tony Awards than kids, but we have many more Legos than Tony Awards.”
Cuba Gooding Jr. Keeps His Oscar in a Wine Cabinet
Gooding Jr. won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jerry Maguire, and decided to keep the statuette in an unconventional spot.
Gooding Jr. explained, “For six years it was in our old house in Coldwater Canyon. We had a wine cabinet, and it sat behind the glass on one of the shelves. People would say, ‘Is that it?’ The cabinet was temperature controlled because of the wine, so the Oscar stayed beaming new. Now that I keep it out in the open in my screening room, it has become tarnished — which is kind of cool. It’s starting to age and get character. Like me.”
He’s “not gonna cry!” over a less-than-perfect Oscar, that’s for sure.
Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz Keep Their Oscars in a 'Place That's Not So Obvious'
The actor gave fans some intrigue during the 2019 Oscars, when he told PEOPLE that he and wife Cruz keep their trophies (they each have one) in “a place that’s not so obvious.” He continued, “We can see in the corner of our eye, so it’s not like, they are there. And if you miss them, you go there in secret and you hold it, then you go back to the living room.”
Olivia Colman Keeps Her Academy Award in Bed
Given how funny she is, it was hard to tell if she was joking or not, but the 2019 Best Actress winner told reporters she’d be keeping her new trophy in a very special place: “In bed with me,” she shared when asked. “Between me and my husband. He doesn’t know yet, he won’t mind.”
Viola Davis Keeps Her Oscar in Her Office
One year after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Fences, Davis revealed that she keeps the award in the office she shares with husband and production partner Julius Tennon. And, yes, it does sit next to her Emmy and her Tony, but she was quick to point out to red carpet host Michael Strahan, “That’s [all] Julius. If it were up to me, I’d keep it in my garage to keep me humble.”
Anna Paquin Has Her Academy Award in the Back of Her Closet
Though it’s been almost 20 years since Paquin spoke to InStyle about where she keeps her Oscar — which she won at age 11 for The Piano in 1994 — the actress’ answer shows just how low-key she was about winning the honor. “I keep it next to my boots at the back of my closet,” she told the magazine in 1999. “I don’t display it because friends would think they had to comment and I don’t want that kind of attention.”
Lupita Nyong'o Put Her Academy Award Up on a Shelf
The 2014 Oscar winner, who earned Hollywood’s highest honor for her work in 12 Years a Slave, said her award’s location is as simple as it gets. “It’s just on a shelf on its own,” Nyong’o told Variety, adding that she welcomes guests to hold her statuette whenever they please.
Tom Hanks Displays His Oscar on the Family Trophy Shelf
“Where are they now? They are on the family trophy shelf, next to the soccer trophies,” Hanks revealed of his two Oscars’ — his Best Actor award for Philadelphia in 1993 and his Best Actor award for Forrest Gump in 1994 — current locations. “I think the World’s Greatest Mom trophy from Mother’s Day is up there as well.”
Goldie Hawn Keeps Her Academy Award in Her Meditation Room
When it came time to put her Best Supporting Actress Oscar — which she won for her role in Cactus Flower in 1970 — on display, Hawn chose her meditation room. “My award is in the room where I study and practice meditation. Sometimes it’s on the mantel, sometimes I put it away,” she told InStyle. “Trophy rooms are the opposite of me. Awards are history — that’s my philosophy.”
Jamie Foxx Keeps His Oscar Safe With His Manager
“My manager holds the Oscar. He keeps it at his crib,” Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2004 for Ray, shared with InStyle. “I got too much traffic at my house!”
Alicia Vikander Gave Her Oscar to a Friend's Daughter
“I haven’t seen him since that night!” the Tomb Raider star, who won the Best Actress Oscar for The Danish Girl in 2016, said. “I very recently moved into my new place and, because I’ve been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.,” she added. Fortunately, Vikander has managed a healthy long-distance relationship with the statuette, as her friend’s daughter has turned the coveted award into something like the traveling gnome. “[My friend’s] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she’s taking good care of him,” Vikander explained. “I love my little updates from her!”
Catherine Zeta-Jones Gave Her Oscar a Trip to Bermuda
“He’s in our home in Bermuda,” she once told InStyle of her Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which she won in 2002 for Chicago. “I figured that not many Oscars have lived there. Of course, everyone who visits wants a photograph with him.”
Jordan Peele Had His Oscar Displayed Across from the Get Out Chair
The Get Out director, who won for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards and made history as the first African-American to do so, revealed he keeps his statuette right near one of the most iconic props from his award-winning film. “Btw that IS the GET OUT chair,” Peele confirmed to a fan, who thought the chair in the background of his snapshot (which featured his Oscar) was a look-alike, on Twitter.
Reese Witherspoon Displays Her Oscar in the Living Room
Although Witherspoon, who earned her Best Actress Oscar in 2005 for Walk the Line, considered turning her award into a door knocker or statement necklace, she admitted to PEOPLE she took a more traditional route. “Neither one of those options was very practical. I just keep it in my living room,” she said.
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Her Oscar Stowed Away in the Back of a Bookshelf
“[I] keep it tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out,” the actress admitted of her Oscar, which she won in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. “For weeks after I won, I kept it in storage … I won’t even put it on the mantlepiece, the thing freaks me out,” Paltrow, who attended the Oscars with her dad — who died in 2002 — revealed to Contact Music. “For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel really good about it. I just feel sort of embarrassed and it brings up weird, traumatic feelings. It’s associated with a tough time in my life.”
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Her Academy Award on Her Parents' Piano
Following her first Oscar win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, Lawrence took her statuette to her parents’ home in Kentucky, where it currently resides on the family’s piano.
Natalie Portman Has No Clue Where Her Oscar Is
“I don’t know where it is,” Portman told The Hollywood Reporter when asked where her trophy, which she won for Black Swan in 2011, currently is. “I think it’s in the safe or something. I don’t know.” She went on to explain that placing such focus and admiration on the statuette is something she tries to steer clear of. “I haven’t seen it in a while. I mean, Darren [Aronofsky, director of Black Swan] actually said to me something when we were in that whole thing that resonated so deeply. I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols. And this is literally like gold men. This is literally worshipping gold idols — if you worship it. That’s why it’s not displayed on the wall. It’s a false idol.”