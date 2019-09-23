Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy In the Bathroom and 27 Other Random Places Stars Keep Their Awards

What? The bathroom is a popular place and these ladies clearly want their guests to have a chance to hold an Oscar in peace!

Thompson told Time that her Academy Awards (she has two: she won for Howards End and Sense and Sensibility) look out of place anywhere else: “They look far too outré anywhere else. They’re great big, gold, shiny things. They’re up there tarnishing quietly along with everything else I own, including my body.”

Henry Golding even admitted to holding her Academy Award when he used the loo! Sounds like a dream, to be honest!