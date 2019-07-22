Drop Dead Gorgeous Is 20 Years Old - See What the Cast Is Up To Now!

Dunst was perfectly cast as Amber Atkins, the deserving underdog of the pageant world who tap danced into the hearts of many. Post-Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dunst starred in teen classics including Bring It On and Get Over It. She also played the iconic Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy.

Since then, Dunst has taken on more serious acting roles in films like Marie Antoinette, Melancholia and The Beguiled – and has a child with her Fargo costar and fiancé Jesse Plemons.