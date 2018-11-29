When Harry Met Sally Reunion! Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal to Open Film Festival with Classic

Harry and Sally are getting back together again!

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the stars of the classic romantic comedy, will reunite in April 2019 to kick off the 10th annual Turner Classic Movies Festival with a special 30th anniversary screening of When Harry Met Sally.

The film was a surprise hit when it was released in 1989, grossing over $90 million at the box office, securing an Oscar nomination for the late Nora Ephron’s screenplay and making deli sandwiches romantic.

When Harry Met Sally. Everett Collection

Crystal, Ryan and director Rob Reiner will be in attendance at the opening night of the festival, which celebrates classic films with four days of screenings, presentations and panel discussions.

“There are romantic comedies – and then there’s When Harry Met Sally,” said TCM Festival host Ben Mankiewicz. “The chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan makes them part of a legacy that includes the greats of classic movies: Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn; Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell; and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine.”

The 10th annual Turner Classic Movies Festival will be held from April 11 to April 14 in Los Angeles.