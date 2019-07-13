When Harry Met Sally Fans Compete in Fake Orgasm Contest at Iconic Katz's Delicatessen

Image zoom When Harry Met Sally Columbia

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s When Harry Met Sally debuted in theaters 30 years ago, but the film lives on.

Patrons of the famous Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City entered into a fake orgasm contest in which they paid homage to the famous scene on Friday, according to the New York Post. Ryan’s iconic orgasm scene was filmed at the deli by Rob Reiner.

In a video by the publication, the popular lunch spot challenged fans to recreate the scene and share it on social media.

The incentive? A chance to win a When Harry Met Sally “shipping package” worth $135 that includes ingredients to make the deli’s legendary pastrami and turkey sandwiches, as well as a commemorative T-shirt, a tote bag, a Katz’s sign and pins, according to the deli’s website.

Lori White-Phillips, who competed, told the Post she doesn’t “normally fake it.”

“He’s usually the one faking it,” she said, pointing toward her male friend Ricky Warrington. “Now we know we’ll sweat during fake orgasms because we’re a little sweaty right now.”

She added, “I’ve seen the movie probably once or twice — I’m just delighted.”

Fans — both men and women alike — participating in the event were encouraged to share their imitations on social media by using the hashtags #katzsdeli, #fakeitlikemeg and #whenharrymetsally.

The deli shared a collage of instances on its Instagram account, writing, “We’re still celebrating the 30th Anniversary of When Harry Met Sally! Who’s ready to come to Katz’s and bring their ‘O’ game?? People are going nuts up in here! 👀❤️🔥.”

“Post with hashtags #katzsdeli#fakeitlikemeg #whenharrymetsally to enter for a chance to win a When Harry Met Sally package shipped nationwide,” the caption read. “Packages can also be purchased on the website at katzsdelicatessen.com Gotta be in it to win it! #fakeittillyoumakeit.”

The film follows Sally Albright and Harry Burns — two friends, played by Ryan and Crystal, who end up falling in love.

Ryan revealed in PEOPLE’s 30th Anniversary Special Edition issue her fiancé John Mellencamp showed her iconic scene to her 14-year-old daughter Daisy.

“I’m walking around the house doing other stuff,” Ryan explained to PEOPLE. “But I can hear, ‘Baby fish mouth.’ I hear the orgasm scene, and then there’s silence from the room they’re watching in. My daughter’s 14! And John goes, ‘Meeeeeeeeg! I’m not explaining this!’”