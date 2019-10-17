What We Know About Matrix 4: From Jada Pinkett Smith to Neil Patrick Harris

The Matrix is getting a whole lot bigger.

The movie franchise is back with a fourth installment by co-creator Lana Wachowski returning as a writer and a director. She created the original trilogy with her sister, Lilly.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana, 54, said in a statement, according to Variety.

The first Matrix movie hit theaters in 1999 and became an instant phenomenon. A sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, and a third movie, The Matrix Revolutions, later followed in 2003.

Here’s what we know about Matrix 4.

1. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to return.

The two actors who starred in the original trilogy are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Reeves, 55, told Entertainment Tonight in September that he’s “absolutely” excited about returning to the role that made him a household name. And although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves said. “As it should be!”

2. Neil Patrick Harris is starring in the upcoming film.

Harris, 46, is the latest star to join the film, according to Variety. While details of his character are under wraps, the actor joins Reeves and Moss, 52.

The star isn’t the only big-name actor to enter the Matrix, however.

3. Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to return.

The Red Table Talk Host is reportedly in talks to return as Niobe, according to Deadline. Pinkett Smith, 48, played the character in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Niobe would mark another major return in the film. In the story, the character is from Zion, the last safe place inhabited by human beings as they fight the machines that have taken over the earth.

The character was captain of the Logos hovercraft and was one of the rebels who fought against the machines as they infiltrated Zion.

4. An Aquaman star was cast as one of the leads.

Joining Reeves and Moss in the upcoming The Matrix 4 is Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who also starred in Netflix’s The Get Down. Variety reports Abdul-Mateen, 33, landed a lead role recently.

The Matrix 4 is set for release in 2022.