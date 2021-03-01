Foster sweetly kissed her wife Hedison after winning the Golden Globe for The Mauritanian

Everything to Know About Jodie Foster's Wife Alexandra Hedison

Jodie Foster's Golden Globe win wouldn't have been complete without her wife, Alexandra Hedison!

The actress, 58, accepted her win on Sunday night's award show for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for The Mauritanian alongside Hedison, 51, and their puppy Ziggy in the comfort of their home.

The couple shared a sweet kiss onscreen before Foster gave her acceptance speech. The two married in 2014 after dating for almost a year.

Here are five things to know about Hedison.

1. She's a photographer.

Hedison's work can be found in public and private collections around the world and has been shown in various galleries and museums. Photography, she has said, "makes me so happy."

2. She's a former actress.

In the late 1990s, Hedison appeared alongside Debra Messing in the sci-fi series Prey and had small roles on Melrose Place and Lois & Clark. She later snagged a recurring role on the Showtime drama The L Word in 2006 and 2009.

Ultimately, though, Hedison found acting unsatisfying. "I was supporting myself, but I was miserable," she told The New York Times. "Actors need to be front and center all the time. That's not me."

3. She grew up in Hollywood.

Despite her aversion to the limelight, Hedison was born and raised in Los Angeles. Hedison is the daughter of David Hedison, a stage, film and television actor best known for his role as James Bond's ally Felix Leiter in Live and Let Die and License to Kill.

4. She used to date Ellen DeGeneres.

Hedison and DeGeneres, 63, dated from 2000 to 2004. "I'd have to be Oprah to compete with her," Hedison jokingly told The New York Times in a 2004 article. "Hey, I admit that there are times that I can't get a reservation at a hot restaurant unless I mention that it's for me and Ellen. But I have to do my photography because that's my work and it makes me so happy."

5. Hedison is incredibly supportive of Foster.

The photographer sweetly congratulated her wife in an Instagram post earlier this month when the 2021 Golden Globe nominations were announced.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself taking a picture of Foster, Hedison wrote, "What happens in quarantine stays in quarantine. Every day I'm a proud wife but today you get a special shout out in the remote land of IG."

"I'll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still...I'm shouting from the rooftops," Hedison continued. "Congratulations to you, @taharrahimofficiel & everyone involved in this important film @themauritanian #goldenglobes photo by @brettglam."