Italian actress and director Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein’s first accusers at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, was revealed to have reportedly settled her own allegation of sexual assault in a New York Times report released on Sunday.

Though the Scarlet Diva actress, 42, has remained in the spotlight as one of the #TimesUp pioneers and girlfriend to the late culinary star, Anthony Bourdain, her accuser, Jimmy Bennett, has a lower profile.

The 22-year-old musician and ex-actor, who claimed Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17, was reportedly paid $380,000 in the months following the actress’ revelations about disgraced movie mogul Weinstein.

Read on for more about Jimmy Bennett and his relationship with Argento before the alleged assault.

Bennett and Argento First Worked Together in 2004

When Bennett was just seven years old, the pair met on set of Argento’s The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things, in which they played an on-screen mother-son duo. Following the film’s release, they reportedly remained close, frequently referring to each other as different variations of “mom” and “son” across social media.

He Had Multiple Roles In Hit Movies in the 2000s

The California native appeared in episodes of television series such as The Guardian and Strong Medicine before landing his breakout role in Eddie Murphy’s Daddy Day Care at six years old. Bennett went on to star in a variety of films — from Steve Carell’s adoring son in Evan Almighty, to a victim of a kidnapping in Hostage, one of the lone survivors in the disaster thriller Poseidon, and the adoptive brother of a psychopathic murderer in Orphan.

Bennett has lent his voice to several animated hits, including The Polar Express, Winnie the Pooh, and Charlie Brown, earning seven Young Artists Awards nominations. His most recent performance was in Chris Sivertson’s 2007 film Heartthrob.

His family Owns a Hard Rock-Themed Crepe Restaurant

Bennett’s parents, Frank and Marty, own a crepes eatery outside of Los Angeles, where Bennett and his older sister Amanda frequently lend a hand. In 2010, Bennett’s father attributed the project’s inspiration to the trips that came with their young son’s movie career.

“We’d been traveling with our son a great deal, and we always saw how popular crepe places were in other cities,” Frank told The Chicago Tribune in 2010. “So we thought we’d give it a go here at home.” At the time, Bennett was the star in ABC’s No Ordinary Family.

He is an Aspiring Musician

Though his social media accounts were recently deleted, the young star has his own YouTube channel where he writes music and plays guitar. One of his original songs, Summer Never Ends, appeared at the end of his 2009 fantasy adventure film, Shorts.

In 2012, Bennett posted a music video to Everything About You, which features the star singing and dancing to his lyrics on a beach.

Bennett’s attorney, Gordon K. Sattro, told the New York Times that Bennett’s focus will remain on his music.

“In the coming days Jimmy will continue doing what he has been doing over the past months and years, focusing on his music,” he told the newspaper.