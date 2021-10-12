What to Know About Blonde, the Upcoming Marilyn Monroe Biopic Starring Ana de Armas

Ana De Armas looks strikingly similar to the late Marilyn Monroe as she is seen on the filmset of "Blonde" A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas is transforming into one of history's most famous actresses with her upcoming film, Blonde.

The Knives Out actress, 33, plays Marilyn Monroe in the movie, which is set for a 2022 release date on Netflix. While Blonde was originally scheduled to premiere in 2021, Variety reported earlier this summer it had been pushed to next year.

To prepare for her role as the iconic movie star, de Armas revealed she went bald every day on set to achieve Monroe's signature platinum hair.

"I had to go bald every day, because [of] the blonde wigs," she said in a March interview with Byrdie. "[Marilyn] went through different shades of blonde from golden to really platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully made, you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to [around] my whole head."

Ana De Armas plays the role of Marilyn Monroe Credit: Ability Films/SplashNews.com

De Armas added that she sat through "three-and-a-half hours every day of makeup," telling the outlet, "I think I actually cried the first time I saw [the wigs] on. Probably because I was terrified. But I'm so proud."

While de Armas underwent an impressive physical transformation for the film, she also had to put herself in Monroe's headspace, she explained.

"She went through a lot of things that were not easy at the time—it would not even be easy right now. I was lucky I had months to prepare. We don't usually have that luxury—we usually have to rush into the project and make it as you go, but that one I really had the time to study," she said. "There's so much material about her, like so much to watch and listen to. It's incredible."

Ana de Armas Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Monroe was known for her striking appearance, but the Some Like It Hot actress also captivated Hollywood with her voice, an element of her character de Armas said she spent months trying to perfect.

"It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions," the Cuban-born actress told The Sunday Times in January. "It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried."

Along with de Armas, Blonde also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Cannavale, according to Variety. The film is directed by Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly) and is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates. After seeing a "rough cut" of Blonde, the author said the film was "startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly 'feminist' interpretation."

Before de Armas was tapped to play Monroe, both Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts had been attached to Blonde, which Variety reports has been in development since 2010.

Dominik teased his upcoming release as "one of the ten best movies ever made" in a 2016 interview with Collider, telling the website, "It's basically the story of every human being, but it's using a certain sense of association that we have with something very familiar, just through media exposure. It takes all of those things and turns the meanings of them inside out, according to how she feels, which is basically how we live."