What to Expect at the Golden Globes: From Jennifer Aniston & Joaquin Phoenix to Ricky Gervais

The Golden Globes are right around the corner — and so is the rest of the Hollywood award season.

The first award show kicks off this Sunday and a slew of A-listers are expected to attend — which is sure to bring fans a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Among them are Jennifer Aniston and Joaquin Phoenix who are both nominated for strong performances that were favorably reviewed last year.

Phoenix, 45, is nominated for best actor in a motion picture drama for his dark turn as an iconic comic book villain in Todd Phillips’ Joker. Meanwhile, Aniston’s highly-acclaimed return to television garnered her a nomination for best actress in a television series drama for The Morning Show.

Ricky Gervais is returning to hosting duties for the fifth time — which he said will be his last time in the role.

Image zoom Joaquin Phoenix; Jennifer Aniston; Ricky Gervais Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais said in a press release in November.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

A long list of Hollywood A-listers is set to present at the award show including Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan and Dakota Fanning.

Other stars set to present are Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Kate McKinnon, Tiffany Haddish, Daniel Craig and Glenn Close.

The show will also see Brosnan’s youngest children, sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan, act as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Says This Past Year Has Taught Her ‘How Much I’m Capable Of’

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story came up big in terms of nominations. The Netflix drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through an increasingly contentious divorce racked up 6 nominations, including a best motion picture drama and acting nominations for Driver, Johansson and supporting actress Laura Dern.

On the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown, Amazon’s Fleabag and HBO’s Succession all came away with multiple nominations, including in the big drama series category.

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes. DeGeneres is only the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.