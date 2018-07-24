What Macaulay Culkin’s Been Up to Since Mila Kunis Split: Podcasting and a New Love

Macaulay Culkin definitely hasn’t been sulking home alone since his split with Mila Kunis in 2011.

Kunis, 34, recently told Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert that that the two had a “horrible breakup” after dating for eight years.

“I was an a—— in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it and I own it now,” Kunis, now a mother of two, said.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Despite the rough ending for the couple, the Home Alone star, 37, has spent his years since the break-up lauching a podcast and dating Disney star, Brenda Song.

Podcasting

In the past year, Culkin has both made appearances on Anna Faris’ podcast as well as on his own debut podcast series, Bunny Ears.

The star was a guest on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in March, where he shared all the “sticky” details about losing his virginity at 15.

“It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it,” he said. “It was warm and sticky and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’”

He also touched on his early relationship to girlfriend Brenda Song, referring to her at the time as a “special lady friend.”

“I’m with a lady right now and she is like so good to me….Like, she just does nice things and I feel like I’m almost like, at first I didn’t know how to be treated well in that kind of way,” Culkin explained. “It was a strange, almost foreign kind of concept.”

The actor has also started his own podcast with comedian Matt Cohen, titled Bunny Ears. The series debuted in January of this year and is now up to 35 episodes.

Reddit

Each week, Culkin and Cohen discuss a variety of topics and have brought on special guests like comics creator and actor Dan Folger and his girlfriend, Song.

A New Girlfriend

Culkin and Song were first spotted together grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles in July 2017.

The two have been going strong ever since, additionally being spotted on dates at an amusement park for Halloween, shopping in Paris over Thanksgiving and dining with the actor’s goddaughter Paris Jackson in the French capital last December.

Best Image/BACKGRID

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, was originally engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace before calling it quits in 2012.

The Home Alone effect

Despite the many new features in his life, Culkin’s claim to fame from Home Alone will always remain relevant.

In April, the actor appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show where he opened up about the major effect the movie continues to have on his life 28 years later.

He admitted it to be both a “curse and a blessing” being constantly recognized by fans on the street. Especially during Christmas, the actor said, he stays indoors.

“It’s my season,” Culkin explained.