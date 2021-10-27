Tom Green reunited with ex-wife Drew Barrymore on Tuesday but what has the comedian and actor been up to since their 2002 split?

What Tom Green Has Been Up to Since Splitting from Ex-Wife Drew Barrymore

Actor and comedian Tom Green surprised fans when he appeared in person on ex-wife Drew Barrymore's talk show on Tuesday, where the two reconnected 19 years after their divorce.

Green, 50, and Barrymore, 46, shared a sweet moment as they recalled their time together, with the comedian telling the actress, "I kinda feel like I'm watching this too right now. It's sort of like an out-of-body experience."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I respect and love you," Barrymore told Green, who appeared moved as he replied, "Thank you, Drew. Love you."

Green rose to fame in the '90s with his MTV show The Tom Green Show, which ran from 1994 to 2000. After that, he went on to star in movies Roadtrip, Charlie's Angels, which Barrymore also starred in, and Freddy Got Fingered and Stealing Harvard.

The comedian has steadily continued working over the years in movies like Stick It, Total Frat Movie, Bethany, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, Uploaded, and the upcoming short film Bug Therapy, as well as Back Home Again, which he executive produced.

tom green and drew barrymore Credit: S. Granitz/WireImage

Green started his own podcast, The Tom Green Podcast, last year. The actor's home base is his native Canada, which he frequently shares photos of on Instagram, along with his dog Charley.

In July, Green announced on his Instagram account that he was moving to Canada after 20 years in Los Angeles and one year of living in his van.

"The Big News! - I Am Coming Home To Canada," he wrote in the caption. "I am so excited to tell you my big news. I am coming home to Canada and moving to the wilderness.🍁 This last year living the van life has reminded me how much I appreciate having a daily connection with nature."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Looking forward to showing you my new home very soon. We will have lots to explore and discover," he continued. "I can't wait to bring you along on this new adventure and next chapter in my life. This is gonna be fun! Stay tuned more posts coming very soon!"