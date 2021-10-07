What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Trailer Explores Her Mysterious 2009 Death: Watch

A new two-part documentary from HBO Max digs into the mysterious and untimely death of Brittany Murphy, who died at 32 years old in 2009.

The actress is the subject of a new Cynthia Hill-directed documentary titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which explores Murphy's legacy and rise in Hollywood, as well as her relationship with husband Simon Monjack, 40, who died just five months after Murphy.

Murphy was found dead in her Los Angeles home, with a coroner later determining her cause of death as ​​multiple drug intoxication, pneumonia and "iron deficiency anemia." When Monjack died months later, a coroner also determined acute pneumonia and severe anemia as the causes of his death.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? also explores Murphy's marriage, with those who were close to her offering insight into what they describe as a troubling relationship.

"Brittany was so wonderful," Kathy Najimy, who worked on King of the Hill with the late star, says in the trailer. Najimy later adds that Monjack "came along" when Murphy was having "a little dip" in her personal life.

"I think that's where her judgment was muddled, and she became prey," Najimy says, adding, "We all were scared and freaked out. Like, 'Who was this guy?' "

Another interview subject says "every single word" from Monjack "was a lie," including claims he was dying from terminal cancer, had dated Elle Macpherson and Madonna, and that he had the world's largest Vermeer collection.

The doc follows Murphy's struggles in the film industry, where she drastically changed her appearance to land roles, dropping a significant amount of weight and updating her wardrobe to fit the image she was pressured into.

Amy Heckerling, director of Clueless, recalls in the trailer, "There was kind of a sweet, childish, lost quality that she had that just breaks your heart."

The film's official description reads, "A captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off, Murphy was a rising star whose movies helped define a generation. But in 2009, Murphy's untimely passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became fodder for speculation and conspiracy theories."

"Featuring new archival footage and interviews with those closest to her, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood's sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack," the synopsis continues. "Sensitive and nuanced, the docuseries explores the legacy of a unique talent.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? comes from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions. The doc also features interviews with Monjack's mother, Linda, and brother, James, plus Elizabeth Ragsdale, the woman whom he was engaged to before he married Murphy.