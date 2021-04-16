West Side Story's Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn Are Hosting a Virtual Reunion

The West Side Story cast reunion will take place virtually on opening night of the 2021 TCM Film Festival on Thursday, May 6

The legends are back!

Rita Moreno is reuniting with her West Side Story costars George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn on the 60th anniversary of the screen classic.

The trio will get together virtually on the opening night of the 2021 TCM Film Festival on Thursday, May 6 where they will discuss the making of the 1961 film. The movie also starred Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

The reunion comes as Moreno is set to star in a remake of the musical 60 years after the original debuted in theaters and earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The remake is directed by Steven Spielberg and will star Ansel Elgort as Tony and newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria. Broadway star Ariana DeBose will play Anita and Moreno—who played Anita in the original film— will play Valentina, a new character.

The TCM Film Festival will also include a tributes to comedian Martin Short, Love Story's Ali MacGraw and Danny Glover, as well as new interviews from directors Steve McQueen, Barry Levinson and Rob Reiner.

Micheal Douglas, Debbie Allen and Jacqueline Bisset will also make appearances as they introduce the films One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Fame and Bullitt, respectively.