West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Reveals Rita Moreno 'Empowered' Her in Portraying Anita: WATCH

"She empowered me, encouraged me to do my own thing," Ariana DeBose says of Rita Moreno

Ariana DeBose is making West Side Story's Anita all her own.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the special Something's Coming: West Side Story—A Special Edition of 20/20, airing Sunday, Dec. 5 on ABC, DeBose reveals she received advice from Rita Moreno in portraying Anita in the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation.

Moreno, 89, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for her portrayal of Anita.

"It is really exciting to work with Rita," DeBose, 30, said in the clip, above. "It's also terrifying!"

DeBose revealed Moreno had offered her a tip in portraying the iconic character, saying, "She told me, 'Niña, I'll tell you anything you want to know.'"

"She empowered me, encouraged me to do my own thing," DeBose said. "She did tell me one note, but I won't tell you what it was."

DeBose, who was part of the original cast of Hamilton, did say, "She said, 'I think there's more power in a different delivery,'" adding, "I took the note, it was a good note."

West Side Story, Rita Mireno and Ariana DeBose as Anita Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Niko Tavernise/20th Century Stud

Moreno, for her part, shared, "I gave her advice on something I'd failed to do in a scene. I said, 'I'm giving you this, use it, don't use it.'"

The special will also include interviews from Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, who star as Tony and Maria in the musical.

Spielberg will also reflect on his fascination with the West Side Story Broadway soundtrack growing up, how it helped inspire his filmmaking career and how he's adapted the musical for the next generation.