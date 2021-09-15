West Side Story First Trailer: See Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler in Steven Spielberg's Remake

Something's coming, West Side Story fans!

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios debuted the first full-length trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of the classic musical, showing breakout star Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony, star-crossed lovers on opposite sides of a forbidden romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set in New York City in 1957, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Rita Moreno, who famously played Anita in the original 1961 movie.

The 89-year-old actress won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the performance at the time, and returns to West Side Story sixty years later as Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works.

Last month, Zegler, 20, opened up to Town & Country about relating to Maria and landing the iconic lead role. She also explained that this 2021 film (which had its release date delayed due to the pandemic) is a reimagining of sorts.

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort Credit: Niko Tavernise

"We're not trying to recreate, frame for frame, the 1961 film. That film exists as this incredible piece of pop culture that everyone has seen and been affected by in some way. I don't think any of us would ever try to recreate that," said Zegler. "There are things to improve on and things to address. It's such a cultural phenomenon, that film and the musical in general."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I think the way Steven and [screenwriter] Tony [Kushner] framed it to all of us when we were auditioning, when we were rehearsing, when we were shooting, was, 'We are making a movie of the original Broadway musical. This is our take on a story that every-one has heard, and knows so well, and really loves,' " she recalled.

Brian d'Arcy James, who stars in the film as Officer Krupke, a neighborhood police officer trying to keep the rival gangs in order, told PEOPLE in July 2019 that "it's been fantastic" to be involved in the highly-anticipated remake.

Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort Credit: Niko Tavernise

"We're in the middle of shooting right now in New York City, and all I can say is it is an extraordinary experience," he said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Moreno Says She Will Sit in on West Side Story Rehearsals and Doesn't Care If It's Intimidating: 'Tough Darts!'

D'Arcy James, 53, also spoke about working with Spielberg, 74. "There are a lot of people, myself included, who might be intimidated by working with a titan like himself," he told PEOPLE of the famed director. "But he neutralizes that the second you meet him, because he's kind, he's generous and he's just a guy who's there to work, and he loves what he does."

Elgort, 27, was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. He denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.