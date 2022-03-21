West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Says She Didn't Get Oscars Invite: Hoping for a 'Last Minute Miracle'

Rachel Zegler, who stars as lead María Vasquez in the remake of West Side Story, said she was not invited to Sunday's 94th Academy Awards

Rachel Zegler says she hasn't been invited to the 2022 Academy Awards.

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old actress — who stars as lead María Vasquez in the remake of West Side Story — claimed in a set of comments on social media that she has not received an invitation to the awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

After one fan wrote, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, Zegler responded directly to them, writing: "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

Zegler then elaborated in a follow-up comment that she tried to obtain entry to the Oscars ceremony, but has been unsuccessful in doing so.

"[I don't know] y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," she wrote. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

"I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," Zegler added. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie ❤️."

A representative for Zegler, as well as one for the Academy Awards and Disney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request or comment.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, and will see Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes serve as hosts.

West Side Story — directed by Steven Spielberg — is nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside The Power of the Dog, Nightmare Alley, Licorice Pizza, King Richard, Belfast, Don't Look Up, CODA, Dune and Drive My Car.

The remake of the 1961 classic is also up for six other awards, including Best Director for Spielberg, 75, Best Sound and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, among others.

Though Zegler is not nominated for an Oscar at this year's ceremony, she did win a Golden Globe for her performance as María in the musical drama earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "each nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets." Other tickets for the ceremony "come out of allotments given to each [film] studio."

Zegler further commented on the Oscars invite situation in a statement on Twitter Sunday, where she said she was overjoyed by the outpouring of love she had received, but asked fans to "respect the process."

"My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do," she tweeted. "We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London... and awards shows alike).