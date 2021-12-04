See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original 1961 film premiered, Steven Spielberg is remaking West Side Story with a brand-new cast

West Side Story is hitting the big screen again!

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.

While the film will feature a brand-new set of young actors playing Tony, Maria, and more, it will still pay tribute to its roots.

Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original 1961 film, plays a newly created character named Valentina and also serves as an executive producer.

Ahead of the film's official release on Dec. 10, see the original actors side-by-side with the new stars below.

Maria: Natalie Wood and Rachel Zegler

natalie wood and rachel zegler Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty; 0th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

Wood originally played Maria in the 1961 film. Even though the late actress had many notable parts throughout her career, including Miracle on 34th Street, Splendor in the Grass and Gypsy, West Side Story is often regarded as one of her greatest roles.

Beating out 30,000 applicants, Zegler scored the role of Maria at just 17 years old in 2019. The upcoming film marks her feature film debut, but she already has a handful of acting gigs lined up including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the Snow White live-action remake.

Tony: Richard Beymer and Ansel Elgort

richard beymer and ansel elgort Credit: everett; Niko Tavernise /© 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

Beymer originally played Tony in the 1961 film, for which he received a 1962 Golden Globe for new star of the year – actor. He later played Ben Horne on Twin Peaks opposite his West Side Story costar Russ Tamblyn.

Following roles in The Fault in Our Stars, Baby Driver, and the Divergent series, Ansel Elgort plays the lead role of Tony in the new adaptation.

Riff: Russ Tamblyn and Mike Faist

russ tamblyn and mike faist Credit: United Artists/Getty; Patrick Higgins, 2021. © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

After roles in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Peyton Place, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, Russ Tamblyn (yes, Amber's dad) played Riff, the leader of the Jets gang. In the '90s, he went on to star as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby on Twin Peaks.

Mike Faist is no stranger to musical theater. Before playing Riff, the actor played Morris Delancey in Disney's Newsies and originated the role of Connor in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen.

Anita: Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose

rita moreno and ariana debose Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

Rita Moreno famously played Anita, Bernardo's girlfriend and Maria's close friend, in 1961's West Side Story. She ended up winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role (though has since expressed some regrets over the skin-darkening makeup she had to wear). Since West Side Story, she has had an extensive career in film and theater and is one of few performers to receive an EGOT (an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony). She is set to play a new character named Valentina in the new adaptation of West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose is yet another West Side Story star with a background in musical theater. The actress plays Anita, but before that, she made her Broadway debut in the musical Bring It On: The Musical. She went on to appear in Motown: The Musical, Pippin and Hamilton. She also starred as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, for which she earned a Tony nomination for best featured actress in a musical, and starred in Netflix's The Prom and Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!.

Bernardo: George Chakiris and David Alvarez

George Chakiris and David Alvarez Credit: everett; Niko Tavernise /© 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

George Chakiris was a well-known dancer in Hollywood (you've seen him in Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" number and White Christmas) before landing his best-known role: Bernardo, the leader of the Sharks gang. For his role, Chakiris won both an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor – motion picture.