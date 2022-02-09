Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Gets Disney+ March Release Date After Earning 7 Oscar Nominations
West Side Story is dancing its way into living rooms in a matter of weeks.
Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 original scored a total of seven Academy Award nominations Tuesday morning, including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita.
On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that West Side Story will be available to stream on the platform starting March 2. Additionally, ABC's hourlong special Something's Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is now streaming on Disney+.
West Side Story, which debuted in theaters on Dec. 10, also earned 11 Critics' Choice Awards nominations, and it won three Golden Globes last month: best motion picture, musical or comedy; best actress, musical or comedy for Rachel Zegler; and best supporting actress for DeBose.
DeBose reacted to her Oscar nod Tuesday morning, saying in a statement, "My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news."
"To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true," she added. "I'm so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment."
West Side Story also stars Rita Moreno, Ansel Elgort, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Kyle Allen and Brian d'Arcy James.