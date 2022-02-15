West Side Story Costars Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera Reveal They're Dating: 'Happy Love Day'

The West Side Story love extends beyond the big screen.

On Valentine's Day Monday, actress Rachel Zegler shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram featuring her costar from the movie musical, Josh Andrés Rivera, writing in the caption, "committing valen-crimes." In a video on her Instagram Story, Rivera fed her while at dinner together, and she wrote, "happy love day from me n mine."

The pair appeared to make their romance Instagram official on the special day. Reps for Zegler and Rivera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. E! News reports the two are a couple.

Zegler, 20, plays Maria, the love interest of Ansel Elgort's Tony, in West Side Story, while Rivera played Chino, Maria's would-be love interest who becomes a main antagonist in the Sharks versus Jets scuffles.

Rivera has appeared with Zegler on her Instagram before, though she's played coy about whether they were dating. She posted a holiday photo hugging him and wrote in the caption that she was "spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though."

She also posted a gallery of photos doing press for the movie with Rivera, writing beside the photos and clips, "pretty good week!" Last year on Valentine's Day, Zegler tweeted, "i love josh andres rivera" and shared several photos of the pair together.

Zegler recently celebrated West Side Story's seven Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director, Steven Spielberg.