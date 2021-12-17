West Side Story's David Alvarez Shares Cute Throwback with Billy Elliot 'Brother' Tom Holland

David Alvarez won a Tony Award at 14 years old for starring in Broadway's Billy Elliot the Musical, and Tom Holland played the title role in a London run at age 12

Some Billy Elliot brotherly love!

On Friday, actor David Alvarez, who plays Bernardo in the new Steven Spielberg–directed West Side Story, celebrated the release of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home with a throwback photo of the pair.

The 27-year-old wrote in the caption, "From Billy Elliot to the big screen. Two incredible movies to go see in theaters right now. Can't wait to see @tomholland2013 in @spidermanmovie much love to you, brother."

Alvarez won a Tony Award at age 14 for his lead role in Broadway's Billy Elliot the Musical. Holland, now 25, played the title role in a London run of the musical at age 12.

Rachel Zegler, who plays Bernardo's sister Maria in the new West Side Story film, commented on the post, "does this mean tom is also my brother," to which Alvarez replied, "tonight is about family!!!"

Alvarez recently told Complex about making West Side Story and what he found the most difficult about his role.

"I think the biggest challenge was probably singing and dancing. I hadn't done it in such a long time as I had I had been in the Army for three years and then I was backpacking Mexico for another three years," he explained. "So it was like six years where I was gone and not dancing or singing. So I was definitely intimidated by kind of taking on that challenge."

"But the good thing is that, you know, I grew up singing, dancing and acting … doing Billy Elliot on Broadway, I had some of the most incredible training you could ask for, as a kid and growing up, so it was like riding a bicycle," he added. "I could kind of get back into it and understand how to do that. The acting is … I feel like you're always kind of acting in life. So training for acting is life experience, the more life experience you have, I feel like that makes you a better actor."