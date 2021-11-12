Wesley Snipes, who previously played Marvel's superhero vampire Blade in three films, came to the defense of Mahershala Ali who is cast in the upcoming reboot

Wesley Snipes Endorses Mahershala Ali as the New Blade: 'He Will Do Great'

Wesley Snipes is showing some love for those about to follow in his footsteps.

The veteran actor, 59, came to the defense of Mahershala Ali on Thursday morning on Twitter, when a user wrote that the two-time Oscar winner is going to "have a hard time outdoing" Snipes as Blade, the MCU superhero vampire whom he portrayed in three films in the late 90s and early aughts.

"He will do great," Snipes wrote simply in response, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Snipes played Blade in the 1998 film of the same name, followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2004.

In 2019, it was announced that Moonlight actor Ali, 47, was cast in an upcoming reboot film for the character, to be part of the current and ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That film is currently listed in pre-production, according to IMDb.

Earlier this year, Snipes confirmed that he was not involved in the new film, and shared that he thought Ali has "got a heck of a job on his hands" with the role.

In an interview with Uproxx in July, Snipes, said that he didn't "have any involvement [in the project], but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions."

"It's a beautiful thing," he continued. "I think it's a heck of a job. He's got a heck of a job on his hands."

Marvel first announced Ali, a double Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for 2016's Moonlight and Green Book two years later, as the new Blade during the company's panel at Comic-Con in July 2019.