Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy in Sequel to Coming to America: Report

Coming 2 America is expected to open in August 2020

By Georgia Slater
August 07, 2019 03:33 PM

Eddie Murphy’s anticipated sequel to his hit ’80s comedy Coming to America has added a star player to its cast.

Wesley Snipes will be joining Murphy in Paramount’s Coming 2 America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film starred Murphy, 58, as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he finds himself going undercover as an employee at a fast food chain in Queens, New York, while trying find himself a wife.

This time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son.

Snipes, 57, will play General Izzi, the ruler of another fictional African nation that borders the one ruled by Akeem, per THR.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reunite for the Coming to America Sequel: ‘It’s Official!’

Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes
Vincent Sandoval/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

As previously announced, Arsenio Hall is reprising his role of Akeem’s best friend, Semmi, joining Akeem in his return to America.

Set to direct the project is Craig Brewer, best known for his film Hustle & Flow.

Coming to America also starred James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos. It was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Costume Design (by Deborah Nadoolman) and Best Makeup (Rich Baker).

Coming 2 America is expected to open in August 2020.

