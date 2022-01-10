Wes Anderson Adapting Roald Dahl Story for Netflix with Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel: Reports

Wes Anderson previously directed 2009's Fantastic Mr. Fox based on a Roald Dahl book and now will take on The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More

Wes Anderson is diving back into the world of Roald Dahl.

The Oscar-nominated writer/director, who most recently made The French Dispatch, is directing an adaptation of Dahl's 1977 collection of short stories The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. Anderson, 52, directed the 2009 animated movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is based on the Dahl book of the same name.

Benedict Cumberbatch — who currently has awards buzz for his lead role in Netflix's The Power of the Dog — is reportedly playing the role of Henry Sugar, a man who studies magical ways to cheat at gambling. Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes are also among the cast, the outlets report.

Netflix had no comment about the reports.

The seven stories within the Dahl collection include: "The Boy Who Talked with Animals"; "The Hitchhiker"; "The Mildenhall Treasure"; "The Swan"; "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"; "Lucky Break"; and "A Piece of Cake."

In September, Netflix acquired the rights to the works of Dahl, who wrote children's books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, The Witches, The BFG and more. The business move built on a 2018 partnership the streaming service made with The Roald Dahl Story Company to produce content.

Currently in the works is a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series from Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, plus an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in September, "As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."