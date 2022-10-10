'Wendell & Wild' Trailer Shows Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in Spooky Stop-Motion Story

Wendell & Wild, directed by Henry Selick and co-written and starring Jordan Peele, debuts Oct. 28 on Netflix

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on October 10, 2022 12:23 PM

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are getting wild in the new trailer for Wendell & Wild.

The Key & Peele alums reunite to voice the titular characters in Netflix's upcoming stop-motion animation movie, directed by Henry Selick, who previously made The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach and Coraline). Oscar winner Peele also co-wrote the PG-13 movie with Selick.

Starring Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, James Hong and This Is Us' Lyric Ross, Wendell & Wild is "an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot (Ross), a tough teen with a load of guilt, to summon them to the Land of the Living," according to an official synopsis.

"But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion," the synopsis from Netflix adds.

WENDELL & WILD - (L-R) Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele).
Wendell & Wild (2022). Netflix

The trailer shows an unsuspecting Kat thrust into a situation where she comes face to face with her demons — literally, in the form of Wendell and Wild — after being told at school by Sister Helley (Bassett) that she's a "Hell Maiden."

"But it has to be our secret," Sister Helley tells Kat. "That's how I can protect you."

"Protect me from what?" asks Kat, to which Sister Helley responds, "Your demons."

After meeting Wendell and Wild and seemingly being put through a series of undead-laden tasks, Kat tells a classmate, "I don't do friends."

"Bad things happen to people I'm close to," she continues ominously. "They die."

WENDELL & WILD Poster Art
Poster for Wendell & Wild (2022). Netflix

Selick, 69, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he approached Key and Peele three years after seeing their show on Comedy Central and "[falling] in love with those guys."

And Wendell & Wild has been a long time coming, having faced such real-life production obstacles as the pandemic, a heat wave and wildfires. "It wasn't a plan to step away this long," Selick told EW of the 13 years between Wendell & Wild and his last film, 2009's Coraline.

Wendell & Wild debuts Oct. 28 on Netflix.

