See the Cast of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People

02 of 06 Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna Roku Channel; Sonia Moskowitz/Getty In addition to Radcliffe as Weird Al, the film also features several notable stars playing memorable '80s figures from Yankovic's early rise to fame. Evan Rachel Wood is set to play Madonna, who is shown to have a steamy romance with Weird Al in the film. Per a previous (extremely tongue-in-cheek) release for the film, "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

03 of 06 Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel; Bettmann Archive Quinta Brunson is yet another big actor playing an '80s icon in the upcoming movie. The Abbott Elementary star is slated to play Oprah Winfrey, donning the TV host's iconic short, voluminous 'do in an official image from the film.

04 of 06 Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento Roku Channel; Kevin Winter/Getty In the official trailer for the film, fans get the first look at The Office alum as Dr. Demento, a radio broadcaster who is credited for bringing Weird Al to national attention.

05 of 06 Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic Roku Channel; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc In one shot from the trailer, Radcliffe is shown donning a Hawaiian print suit as he accepts an award on stage, reminiscent of a similar outfit the musician wore while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992. While Radcliffe wears a wig for the film, he grew out a mustache specifically for the role. "Real mustache, fake hair," Radcliffe said on The View. "Anything to avoid fake facial hair."