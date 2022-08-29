See the Cast of 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Side-by-Side with the Real-Life People

Daniel Radcliffe portrays "Weird Al" Yankovic in a new film about the Grammy-winning singer, who is known for parodying hit songs. See pictures of the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story cast side-by-side with the real-life people they're playing

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on August 29, 2022 06:09 PM
01 of 06

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic . Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel; American satirist and Pop musician Weird Al Yankovic plays accordion as he performs onstage at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, June 25, 1985. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel; Paul Natkin/Getty

Daniel Radliffe is donning "Weird Al" Yankovic's signature curly locks for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which is slated to be released on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4, 2022.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," the Harry Potter alum previously told PEOPLE about playing the Grammy-winning singer. "I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

02 of 06

Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood.. Credit Roku Channel; American singer & actress Madonna poses outside the first MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York, New York, September 14, 1984. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)
Roku Channel; Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

In addition to Radcliffe as Weird Al, the film also features several notable stars playing memorable '80s figures from Yankovic's early rise to fame. Evan Rachel Wood is set to play Madonna, who is shown to have a steamy romance with Weird Al in the film.

Per a previous (extremely tongue-in-cheek) release for the film, "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

03 of 06

Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

quinta-brunson Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel; (Original Caption) Denver: Popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey entertains the crowd at a benefit in Denver with anecdotes about some of the guests on her daytime show. Winfrey's appearance in Denver benefitted Passages, Inc., a group established to help women enter the workforce.
Aaron Epstein/Roku Channel; Bettmann Archive

Quinta Brunson is yet another big actor playing an '80s icon in the upcoming movie. The Abbott Elementary star is slated to play Oprah Winfrey, donning the TV host's iconic short, voluminous 'do in an official image from the film.

04 of 06

Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento

Rainn Wilson Dr. Demento Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood.. Credit Roku Channel; LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Radio personality Dr. Demento during the after party for 20th Century Fox's "The Simpsons Movie" held at Wadsworth Theater on July 24, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Roku Channel; Kevin Winter/Getty

In the official trailer for the film, fans get the first look at The Office alum as Dr. Demento, a radio broadcaster who is credited for bringing Weird Al to national attention.

05 of 06

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood.. Credit Roku Channel; Al Yankovic aka Weird Al during 1992 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Roku Channel; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In one shot from the trailer, Radcliffe is shown donning a Hawaiian print suit as he accepts an award on stage, reminiscent of a similar outfit the musician wore while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992.

While Radcliffe wears a wig for the film, he grew out a mustache specifically for the role. "Real mustache, fake hair," Radcliffe said on The View. "Anything to avoid fake facial hair."

06 of 06

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic .Roku Channel; "Weird Al" Yankovic at Beacon Theater on Sunday night, February 6, 2000.(Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)
Roku Channel; Hiroyuki Ito/Getty

In another scene from the trailer, Radcliffe sings one of Weird Al's most notable tracks "Like a Surgeon," which is a parody of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" — wearing the costume from the parody's official music video. The musician has kept up the act, wearing scrubs for his performance of the number at Beacon Theater in 2000.

