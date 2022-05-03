Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premieres this fall on The Roku Channel

Watch Daniel Radcliffe Play the Accordion as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in First Trailer for Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is having his accordion moment.

The 32-year-old actor lights up the stage as "Weird Al" Yankovic in the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the upcoming biopic about the parody singer that is set to debut this fall on The Roku Channel.

"Anyone got an accordion?" Radcliffe says at one point in the 60-second teaser, before being presented with several versions of the musician's signature instrument.

At the end, Radcliffe — in an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt — closes a door as Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) is seeing walking inside.

"What can I say? I'm full of surprises," he says.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022) | Credit: The Roku Channel

PEOPLE exclusively debuted the first official photo of Radcliffe in costume as Yankovic in February.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," he said at the time, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Radcliffe has Yankovic's blessing, as the "White & Nerdy" singer said in a statement in January that he is "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him, joking, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Weird Al Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic | Credit: Aaron Epstein/The Roku Channel

Yankovic, 62, co-wrote the movie with director Eric Appel. "When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic joked.

In addition to Radcliffe and Wood, 34, Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson and Jimmy Walker Jr. also star.