SNL Weekend Update Buddies Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Team Up for Wedding Comedy Worst Man

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are taking their Saturday Night Live bond to the big screen.
The comedians are set to star in Worst Man, a wedding comedy about a couple ready to walk down the aisle and the family antics that lead up to their big day.
It's not clear what roles the two will play, but the movie comes from an original idea pitched by Jost, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman. Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels will produce the film.
This is Davidson's follow-up movie to the semi-autobiographical King of Staten Island, released digitally earlier this month. Jost has starred in movies like Staten Island Summer, about his own childhood in the New York City suburb, and most recently signed on for a live-action adaptation of Tom and Jerry.
Davidson, 26, gained fame sitting next to Jost, 37, on Weekend Update, the popular news segment on SNL. Davidson is a frequent guest on the segment, which Jost co-hosts alongside Michael Che.
The comedian often talks and jokes about his own life, including his high-profile and short-lived romance with pop singer Ariana Grande in 2018.
Davidson has also been honest about his mental health struggles, with Jost supporting him throughout the joke-filled segments that dig at real topics.
King of Staten Island follows Scott, a tattoo-obsessed Staten Island resident who is still struggling with the death of his father. The character is loosely based on Davidson, whose own dad Scott died while working as a firefighter in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.
In a new interview with the New York Times, Davidson said he saw the movie as an opportunity to “just really lay it all out there and be able to heal and move on from it, instead of, every day, feeling sorry for myself. Now we can put that in the past.”