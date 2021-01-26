The Cast of The Wedding Planner: Where Are They Now?

Lopez played dedicated but unlucky in love wedding planner Mary Fiore, marking her second major film role following her breakout in 1997's Selena. In his tough review of the film, critic Robert Ebert wrote, "A plot like this is so hopeless that only acting can redeem it. Lopez pulls her share of the load, looking genuinely smitten."

Since the movie hit theaters, Lopez has pretty much been everywhere. Shortly after The Wedding Planner came Enough and Maid in Manhattan and a handful of more films; she continued to release hit music including, shortly after the film, "Jenny from the Block"; she wrapped a successful Las Vegas residency; she joined the judges' panel on American Idol; she had twins with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony; she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, broke up with him and reunited with ex Ben Affleck; and recently performed at both the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and the 2021 presidential inauguration. Her next wedding-themed film, Marry Me, is out Feb. 11.