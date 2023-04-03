Wayans Patriarch Dead at 86: 'Thank You Pop for Being an Example of a Man to All Your Boys'

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, has died at 86 years old, his youngest son Marlon announced Saturday.

Marlon Wayans reported the news on Instagram with a touching tribute, calling his father — who was also dad to Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra, and Vonnie with wife Elvira Alethia — a "legend."

In the photo he shared honoring his father, Marlon and Howell gesture to the camera with peace signs, as the patriarch kisses his son's forehead.

"When I was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man," ' Marlon, 50, wrote. "I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man.' "

Marlon Wayans Instagram

He continued, "I said 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said 'Not true.' I asked 'then what's a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN."

"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young Black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by [my] bed," he said.

Actor Omar Epps, a family friend, paid tribute to Howell's passing with his own Instagram post. "Words can't even describe how I'm feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants," Epps, 49, wrote.

"Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own," he shared.

Howell's eldest daughter, Diedra Lenora Wayans, paid her respects, writing on an Instagram post of the patriarch and his late wife Elvira, "I thank God for allowing us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents. The kind that never gave up on their kids."

Damien Dante Wayans Instagram

His grandchildren Damien Dante Wayans and Chaunté Wayans honored their grandfather on Instagram. Damien began his caption, "Since a young man I've always marveled my grandpa ... Raising 10 kids in the projects & overseeing countless of grandkids along the way."

"This pic I chose to post means so much to me… It's from a show me & my cousin @craigwayans starred in called 'Second Generation Wayans'. I remember being told my grandparents were coming to the premiere & I said 'Grandpa is coming too'?" Damien, 42, explained, as he was "shocked" given that Howell was a "devout Jehovah Witness."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

"Not only did he show up, he did the press line with us & stood right next to me… Wow! He then whispered in my ear while taking this pic 'I'm proud of you Grandson.' "

Sharing photos of her grandfather, Chaunté wrote, "A man who shown dedication, loyalty, and provided a shield over our family. This was merely a graduation for you to be with Jehovah."

Chaunte' Wayans/instagram

She continued, "You were everything to me in the craziest way. My lifestyle may not have been the direction you wanted me to go in, but the love never felt abandoned."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cara Mia Wayans Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Cara Mia Wayans Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Damon Wayans' daughter, Cara Mia Wayans, shared two beloved shots of her grandfather on her Instagram Story Saturday — one that her uncle Marlon posted on his feed after confirming the news of Howell's death and one of the patriarch reading. "My grandfather in a nutshell," she wrote over the latter photo.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kyla Wayans/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Ellie Sheen/instagram

Other relatives including Kyla Wayans and Ashley Wayans also recognized Howell on their Instagram Stories. Kyla wrote over a pic of Howell smiling, "my beautiful gpa. I miss this view. i'll love your forever," while Ashley wrote over a throwback family photo, "I went back and forth about posting a photo... RIP."

Howell Wayans is survived by his ten children, sixteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.