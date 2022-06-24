Waterpark Shuts Down Viral TikTok Claim It Closed Pool for Machine Gun Kelly: '100% Incorrect'

Carowinds' Director of Communications tells PEOPLE that the claim they shut down their wave pool for Machine Gun Kelly is "100% incorrect"

A North Carolina waterpark did not shut down its wave pool for Machine Gun Kelly to have private access on Monday, despite a viral video about the incident that claims otherwise.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, a patron of Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte went on an expletive-filled rant that claimed the water park "closed the wave pool because Machine Gun Kelly's here."

"This is what Carowinds thinks about their paying customers," the TikTok user said, in part, zooming in on Kelly and his group seated across the pool.

Carowinds Director of Communications Courtney Weber tells PEOPLE that the claim that they shut down the pool for Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) is "100% incorrect," and instead attributed the pool's closing to "a poorly timed maintenance issue on a filter."

"The wave pool had already shut down because of a maintenance issue," Weber says.

She adds of Kelly and his guests being seated in a cabana area near the pool: "We chose to put him in the cabana towards the end ... he did not choose any of that, that was us ... for his safety, as well as guests', because there was a lot of commotion, obviously."

According to Weber, Kelly "never even went into the wave pool," and his guests, including the rapper's 12-year-old daughter Casie and his bandmates, "ended up enjoying the pool, but they enjoyed it with guests just like everybody else."

She also says the wave pool "was open an additional 15 minutes after the park closed just because of the inconvenience to the guests" in regards to its temporary closure.

As for any claims of Kelly skipping the lines for the amusement-park rides, Weber tells PEOPLE, "We provided him fast-pass lane [access], so that allowed him to skip most lines."

She notes the "Bloody Valentine" artist "was beyond nice" and "did not want [to go in front of anyone]," instead insisting that others ride with him.

"[He was] the absolute nicest, kindest celebrity I've dealt with in my history," Weber says. "He was like, 'I want [the other guests] to enjoy the park just as much as we are.' "

"And while the wave pool was shut down, he rode all of the rides," she adds. "As a matter of fact, for the water rides, he waited in line like [everyone else], because there is no fast-pass lane in the water park."

According to Weber, Kelly's band manager purchased group-sales tickets for their trip to the park, which took place the day after he performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.