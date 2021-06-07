Watch Zendaya's Debut as Lola Bunny in New Space Jam: A New Legacy Clip

Zendaya just made her debut voicing Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy and fans are going crazy.

On Sunday, ESPN shared a six-minute ad about the upcoming film on Twitter, creating a parody of the network's own "30 for 30" series and poking fun at some of the "tension" that's going to come with the animated basketball showdown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But what stole the show from the lengthy video — and has fans talking online — is the reveal of Zendaya's voice as Lola Bunny for the first time. The beloved character briefly appears mid-way through the clip when Lebron James calls Lola the "greatest sidekick ever." Zendaya's voice comes through her character as she says, "When it's crunch time, the ball is going to be in my paws."

Following the video, the Euphoria actress' name started trending online with fans excited to hear Zendaya's voice as the famous bunny.

The 24-year-old was announced as a member of the cast in April, set to portray a completely reimagined version of Lola.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Space Jam: A New Legacy | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In EW's New Legacy cover story, director Malcom D. Lee revealed that when he watched Space Jam for the first time, the portrayal of one Bugs Bunny's love interest left him shocked. "Lola was not politically correct," he said of the 1996 film. "This is a kids' movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there's a long history of that in cartoons."

Now, ahead of the LeBron James-led New Legacy sequel, the Girls Trip filmmaker wants to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters," announcing that Lola will be reintroduced alongside the Amazons of Wonder Woman.

"We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice," explained Lee. "For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."